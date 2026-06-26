A Nigerian lady has shared her inspiring career journey with social media users after passing her ICAN examination

In a now-viral post shared via her official X account, she recounted how she wrote the examination severally and failed

However, after several attempts, she finally passed the examination and she proudly shared her success story online

A Nigerian lady turned her prolonged struggle with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria professional examination into a moment of public celebration after she finally secured a pass.

Her story resonated with many netizens who praised her for persisting after repeated setbacks.

Lady passes ICAN examination after several trials. Photo credit: @OgeGift5/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady finally passes ICAN examination

Identified as @OgeGift5 on X, the lady recalled a period that was emotionally demanding and how she faced repeated failures with the qualification process.

She explained that over time she became accustomed to disappointing outcomes, and that the fear associated with another unsuccessful attempt gradually diminished.

She outlined the stages at which she encountered difficulties, noting that she had to sit the examination on multiple occasions at different levels before she achieved a breakthrough at the final stage.

Despite the frustration that marked that season, she expressed deep gratitude when the results were eventually in her favour.

According to the provisional result she shared for the Professional Level diet that took place in May 2026, she was successful in all the papers she sat during that attempt.

The subjects covered strategic financial management, advanced audit and assurance, strategic business reporting, advanced taxation and a case study paper.

Each of the subjects was marked as passed, and the outcome showed that she had cleared the entire level in one go.

The candidate sat 5 papers and passed all 5 in one sitting. The scores were 74 in Strategic Business Reporting, 68 in Advanced Audit, Assurance and Forensics, 59 in Strategic Financial Management, 56 in Case Study, and 51 in Advanced Taxation.

Lady trends online after displaying her ICAN examination result. Photo credit: @OgeGift5/X.

Source: Twitter

She characterised the entire experience as lengthy and draining, yet she stated that she remained thankful for the eventual success.

Reactions as lady passes ICAN examination

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Big Daddy said:

"Congratulations OLUWASEUN."

Dera said:

"Congrats stranger."

@Big Rukky said:

"Should I take the step ni but people are saying is difficult na. Anyway congratulations stranger."

@Or_goh reacted:

"Clear road for the latest accountant in town."

@FAVOUR said:

"Skills level is already draining, professional is waiting for me in front. God help me."

@motun_global reacted:

"It's my first time writing ICAN. Out of 4 papers, I passed just 1. I'm sad and heartbroken. I'm discouraged sincerely and I tried my best ooo. I don't think I can further again."

@Ennie added:

"Let me reintroduce my little sister, Iyinoluwa Fortune, latest ACA @_softgirlfortune. super proud of her, kindly visit her page and help me wish her congratulation."

See the post below:

Lady passes ICAN examination in one sitting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her excitement with social media users after clearing her ICAN Skills Level examination.

In an inspiring post shared via X, she rejoiced that she had passed all the subjects in one sitting.

Source: Legit.ng