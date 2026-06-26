Kano Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was a former governor of the CBN, has recalled his time at the apex bank under two former presidents

The former CBN governor noted that the two ex-presidents, late Umar Musa Yar'Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, never put him under pressure

Sanusi's revelation about the two former presidents has got Nigerians talking about his attack on Jonathan when he was in office

The Emir of Kano and the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammadu Sanusi II, has recalled his time working under the late former President Umar Musa Yar'Adua and his successor, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

In a trending video, the traditional ruler recalled that during his time as the governor of Nigeria's apex bank, there was no pressure from the two former presidents, who were then his bosses.

Muhammadu Sanusi says ex-presidents Umar Musa Yar'Adua and Goodluck Jonathan did not pressure him as CBN governor Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

"I worked under former Presidents Yar'Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, and to be honest, during my years as Central Bank Governor, neither of them was overbearing politically."

Nigerians react as Sanusi speaks on Yar'Adua, Jonathan

Recall that Sanusi was first nominated as the governor of the CBN by the late Yar'Adua. After Yar'Adua's death, he was retained by Jonathan, who succeeded the late former president. His latest revelation about tow two former presidents has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Below are some of their comments:

Seauton recalled how Sanusi complained about the administration of Jonathan at the international scenes:

"You complained bitterly about GEJ. Your submission on international and national media that they Government, which you were part of, couldn’t account for several billions of dollars, was an inflexion point for the opposition that culminated in the demise of that administration."

Godwin Robinson alleged that Sanusi fabricated stories against Jonathan:

"But it was said that you fabricated stories against GEJ to remove him from Aso Rock and make room for PMB, who eventually damaged the economy. I wonder when you'll accept responsibility for your entire playbook. President Tinubu must have learned from your past not to give you that space."

Nigerians react as Muhammadu Sanusi speaks on Umar Musa Yar'Adua and Goodluck Jonathan Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Eaze alleged that it was the same strategy that brought APC to power:

"Sanusi don turn preacher now. But wait, wasn't this the same man wey shout $20B missing under Jonathan till e get suspended? Na, politics or selective memory? Make we no forget the drama wey help APC win."

Chukwuka said the former governor of the CBN cannot be trusted:

"I don't believe anything he said because we remember what roles he played in 2014; he was one of those who accused PGJ of all the wrongs in this world."

Lekan Lawal expressed anger over the Emir:

"Anytime I see this man talking about the good things the GEJ government did, I feel like cursing him. He was used by the opposition to bring down a government that was working for Nigerians. Have Nigerians forgotten that GEJ sacked this man because he could no longer tolerate Sanusi’s utterances back then? Tinubu will win the 2027 election and further damage Nigeria."

You can see the video of the Emir on X here:

Sanusi tackles Tinubu on subsidy removal's gain

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has again been dragged over the removal of the fuel subsidy and the recent trend of borrowing by his administration.

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, while speaking at an event, questioned why the president has kept borrowing after the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The criticism of the Emir has started generating mixed reactions from some concerned Nigerians, who are also asking questions.

Source: Legit.ng