An Instagram blogger has alleged that some people linked to Alexx Ekubo's family sought help to publish damaging claims

The blogger said the allegations were investigated but ultimately rejected over lack of credible evidence

Nollywood stars Ini Edo and Bimbo Ademoye publicly applauded the blogger's decision, adding another layer to the ongoing controversy

The controversy surrounding the death of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has taken another dramatic turn after popular Instagram blogger Cutie Juls claimed that individuals connected to the actor's family attempted to involve the platform in publishing damaging allegations against people close to the late movie star.

This was coming hours after Alexx's cousin, David Ekubo, publicly questioned the circumstances surrounding the actor's death and burial, saying the family still deserved answers.

Cutie alleges that some people linked to Alexx Ekubo's family sought help to publish damaging claims. Photos: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy statement shared on Instagram, Cutie Juls alleged that multiple people connected to Alexx Ekubo's family reached out with requests to publish serious allegations against some of the actor's closest associates, including his wife and people he publicly regarded as family during his lifetime.

According to the blogger, there were several conversations and repeated attempts to convince the platform to share the claims.

However, after conducting its own investigation, the platform said it found no sufficient basis to present the allegations as facts.

"We chose to investigate before publishing anything," the statement read.

The blogger added that publishing unverified accusations would only deepen divisions within an already grieving family and potentially damage the reputations of innocent people.

Cutie Juls stressed that the late actor was no longer alive to defend himself or clarify issues surrounding the allegations.

The blogger said it would not allow its platform to become a tool for settling personal disputes or rewriting the legacy of someone who could no longer tell his own side of the story.

It also disclosed that records of the conversations with those who approached the platform had been preserved.

According to the blogger, the platform remains committed to responsible reporting rather than sensational stories.

Family questions linger over actor's death

The latest revelation follows an earlier statement issued by Alexx Ekubo's cousin, David Ekubo, who claimed the actor's family remained dissatisfied with the information surrounding his death.

David alleged that there were unresolved issues concerning the circumstances of the actor's passing and decisions taken during his burial.

He also claimed that some members of the family had not been adequately informed about important developments relating to the late actor before his funeral.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official response from Alexx Ekubo's management or his immediate family regarding the blogger's latest claims.

The blogger's post quickly caught the attention of several Nollywood stars.

Actresses Ini Edo and Bimbo Ademoye publicly expressed support for Cutie Juls, commending the platform for refusing to publish allegations it could not independently verify.

Fans continue to mourn Alexx Ekubo, who passed away at 40. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, penned a touching tribute in his funeral programme pamphlet.

The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.

Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.

Source: Legit.ng