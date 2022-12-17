Former Nollywood actress Regina Askia recently clocked a new age and was lovingly celebrated by her family and friends

The US-based entertainer took to her Instagram page with photos and videos from a private celebration with her family

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry were seen in the comment section congratulating the celebrant

Former Nigerian movie star, Regina Askia, received an overwhelming show of love from her fans, friends and family members on the occasion of her 55th birthday ceremony.

Interestingly, the celebration did not stop on social media as Askia celebrated the big figure with her family members in the US.

Former actress Regina Askia clocks 55. Photo: @reginaaskia

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the ex-movie star was treated to a lovely birthday dinner by her darling husband and her children.

Pictures shared on Instagram captured Askia and her darling husband in cosy poses as they enjoyed private time at the birthday dinner.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The celebrant was also seen putting out the candle on her birthday cupcake.

See below:

Another Instagram post captured the actress inside her home with family members as she cut her birthday cake.

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

gold_aniago said:

"Happy birthday our beautiful screen goddess more blessings."

efekoro said:

"Happy birthday beautiful..we miss you in the Nollywood movie. Great actress ❤️."

chinenyeemeghara said:

"Cheers to more celebration in good health ♥ big 55 looks great on you."

onyekachi__nwaimo said:

"Happy birthday ma’am. Wishing you all the beautiful things in life and first of all, continuous GOOD HEALTH, in Jesus name Amen Amen Amen."

victoriainyama said:

"Happy Happy Blessed Birthday Darling ."

lullufaye2 said:

"Happy Birthday, you are such an inspiration. ( intelligence, beauty, realness) God bless."

conibs2005 said:

"Happy birthday. Still remember this beautiful Visine ambassador which I still use till date. ."

Skitmaker Kiriku clocks new age in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that young content creator, Kiriku, clocked a new age and was lovingly celebrated by fans and senior colleagues in the comedy industry.

The little man was seen posing in some lovely pictures specially taken to make his 8th birthday ceremony.

Mr Ibu, Paul Okoye, Broda Shaggi were among the top celebs who celebrated the little man on his special day.

Source: Legit.ng