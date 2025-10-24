Africa Digital Media Awards

Bukky Wright Issues Strong Warning to Fans Over Fake UK Job Scam: “Be Careful Out There”
Bukky Wright Issues Strong Warning to Fans Over Fake UK Job Scam: “Be Careful Out There”

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
3 min read
  • Nollywood icon Bukky Wright has alerted the public about fake social media accounts impersonating her
  • The veteran actress disowned a viral UK job post shared by scammers under her name
  • She urged fans to stay vigilant, saying she will never request money or private information online

Veteran Nollywood actress Bukky Wright has warned her fans and the general public to beware of fake social media accounts impersonating her to defraud unsuspecting people.

The actress took to her verified Instagram page on Thursday evening to set the record straight after discovering that scammers were using her name to promote a fake job vacancy abroad.

In her statement, Bukky Wright revealed that a fraudulent post claiming to offer job opportunities in the UK was shared under her name, with the perpetrators attempting to deceive people into sending personal information or money.

Bukky Wright
Bukky Wright alerts the public about fake social media accounts impersonating her. Photos: @bukkywright/IG.
Source: UGC

She firmly disowned the post, clarifying that she had no connection with it and would never solicit funds or private details from her followers.

She wrote:

“Please be cautious of fake accounts pretending to be me. I never requested money. I will never request personal information or private chat on any other account. This is my main page. A post was made on my account offering a job vacancy in the UK and we realized it was fraudulent. Please disregard. Your safety and trust mean so much to me.”

Bukky Wright, one of Nollywood’s most respected veterans with over two decades in the industry, emphasised that she values the trust and love of her fans.

She urged them to double-check any communication claiming to be from her before engaging.

Bukky Wright's son gets married

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bukky Wright's son, Eniola, recently married to his Oyibo partner, Sara.

The proud mother took to her Instagram to share beautiful moments from the wedding ceremony.

In an emotional post, Bukky expressed gratitude to God for sparing her life to witness such a joyful occasion.

She wrote:

“This is the day that the Lord has made!! I rejoiced and was glad with immense gratitude to Allah for sparing my life to see my baby boy get married and start his life with his wife"

She showered heartfelt prayers on the couple, asking for God's blessings on their union. Bukky also thanked her son for making her a proud mother, adding that she would continue to pray for happiness, love, and peace in their home.

She added:

“I have seen the beginning of your life till date, I will not see your end, insha Allah. Almighty Allah will make this union one made from heaven. He will continue to be with your family, and by His grace, you will never lack anything good in life."
Bukky Wright raises alarm over job scam
Bukky Wright disowns a viral UK job post shared by scammers under her name. Photos: @bukkywright/IG.
Source: Instagram

Bukky Wright, RMD, Teju link up in USA

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bukky Wright brought back nostalgic feelings after sharing pictures of her with actor Richard Mofe-Damijo and popular comedian Teju Babyface.

Apparently, the actress stepped out for an event in Houston and was in the company of some colleagues in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

All three Nigerian superstars took pictures together as fans gushed about their appearance.

Source: Legit.ng

