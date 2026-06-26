The paternity dispute between Cubana Chiefpriest and his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has taken another twist

In a new video, the Kenyan woman expressed her willingness to come to Nigeria for her son's DNA test

Her challenge to the Nigerian socialite has sparked fresh reactions on social media as netizens shared diverse opinions

The long-running paternity dispute between Nigerian socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, well known as Cubana Chiefpriest, and Kenyan woman Hellen Ati has become a topic of discussion once again following the latter's direct challenge to her alleged baby daddy.

In a video she shared via her Instagram page on Friday, June 26, 2026, Hellen publicly announced her willingness to come to Nigeria for her son's DNA test.

Hellen Ati challenges Cubana Chiefpriest to fund her flight ticket to Nigeria in new drama. Credit: hellenati/cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

She also challenged Chiefpriest to book a flight ticket for her to come to the country, adding that they would both choose different hospitals where DNA tests would be conducted on her son to ascertain her claim about his paternity.

"I want to publicly challenge my baby’s father. Since he doesn't want to come to Kenya for the DNA test, I challenge him to send me a flight ticket so I can come to Nigeria and do the DNA. However, he will choose his own hospital, and I will choose mine," she said in part in

Recall that Hellen's claim against Chiefpriest has dragged on for years, with the Kenyan woman accusing the Nigerian socialite of failing to comply with court directives and neglecting the child’s welfare. She has repeatedly called for a DNA test to establish her son's paternity.

Legit.ng reported that Chiefpriest maintained his long-standing position that he has no relationship with Hellen Ati and is not the father of her child.

The businessman reportedly challenged a television station to invite both Hellen and the child for a DNA test that would be conducted live before viewers.

Hellen Ati sends message to Cubana Chiefpriest about son's paternity test. Credit: hellenati

Source: Instagram

According to him, such a public exercise would finally settle the matter once and for all.

The video of Hellen Ati challenging Cubana Chiefpriest is below:

Reactions as Hellen Ati challenges Chiefpriest

The video has once again sparked reactions on social media. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Alfa_Rounder commented:

"I really don't talking about like dis kind issues,but I think it's gone too far....pascal please do the nedful,we ar men and no one is bigger than mistake,but a father shld acknowledge his child no mata d circumstances either private or publicly...na pikin u born u no kil person."

cmrpandy said:

"You aren't even talking about the assurance of your security when you arrive,make a move buy the tickets ask help online for people to be on ground to follow you around,all you focused was in money."

elodHdif commented:

"Don't you know how to go to Nigeria. As you have been going to conduct your business in Nigeria, go again to complete the follow up of your earlier visit. Stop acting as if you are known as Pascal wife whom he abandoned."

talk2chris1 commented:

"Sister Helen, what exactly do you want? The money for the flight ticket or the already booked ticket? Just be clear and straightforward with your request so people know exactly what you’re asking for."

Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama speaks about money

Legit.ng previously reported that Hellen Ati opened up about the money she got from self-acclaimed African giant Burna Boy.

The embattled lady shared how Lucky Udu allegedly sought bedroom favours from her. Hellen’s claim about not getting the money Burna Boy put aside for her raised interesting comments from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng