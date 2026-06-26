Africa's representatives, Ghana, have set a unique record at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico

The Black Stars finished second in Group L after defeating Panama and holding England to a goalless draw to secure qualification for the Round of 32

The four-time Africa Cup of Nations champions will now face Croatia in the knockout stage on Tuesday, June 30

The Black Stars of Ghana have set a unique record at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico.

The four-time AFCON winners have scaled through to the next round following their impressive performance at the 23rd edition of the Mundial.

Legit.ng has compiled the list of four teams that are yet to concede a goal at the ongoing World Cup.

Ghana are yet to concede a goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

1) Ghana (Africa)

Ghana have emerged as one of Africa's surprise packages after producing two disciplined defensive performances in the group stage.

The Black Stars opened their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Panama before frustrating England in a goalless draw, a result that secured qualification for the Round of 32.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has impressed between the posts, while defenders Mohammed Salisu, Jerome Opoku and Alexander Djiku have formed one of the tournament's most solid backlines.

2) Argentina (South America)

Argentina is yet to concede a goal at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

Defending champions Argentina have combined their attacking brilliance with defensive stability.

Led by Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste comfortably navigated the group stage without conceding, with their backline providing the perfect platform for the team's attacking stars to flourish.

The South Americans remain among the favourites to retain the title thanks to their balance at both ends of the pitch.

Argentina won their first match 3-0 against Algeria, with Messi scoring a hat trick before cementing their place in the Round of 32 with a 2-0 win over Austria.

3) Mexico (North America)

Mexico goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa is yet to concede a goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

Co-hosts Mexico have enjoyed a flawless defensive record in front of their passionate supporters.

El Tri opened the tournament with a 2-0 victory over South Africa before maintaining their defensive solidity throughout the group stage to finish top of Group A with maximum points, per Sky Sports.

Their disciplined defence has been one of the biggest reasons behind their impressive start to the competition, as they defeated South Korea 1-0.

4) Spain (Europe)

Spain have also reached the knockout stage without conceding a single goal. Luis de la Fuente's side mixed their trademark possession-based football with a well-organised defence, limiting opponents to very few clear-cut chances.

Young stars such as Lamine Yamal have grabbed the headlines in attack, but Spain's defensive unit has quietly played an equally important role in their impressive World Cup campaign.

The 2010 World Cup winner drew against Cape Verde before crushing Saudi Arabia 4-0, per Al Jazeera.

With the Round of 32 now underway, all four nations will be hoping their defensive discipline continues as they chase a place in the latter stages of the tournament.

Teams through to knockout stage at WC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the race for the knockout rounds of the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup is beginning to take shape as the group stage edges closer to its conclusion.

The new format has introduced 12 groups of four teams, with the top two nations from each group automatically progressing to the round of 32.

Source: Legit.ng