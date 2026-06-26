The death of a 400 level UNIOSUN student sparked outrage after NANS alleged that inadequate medical facilities at the university's Ifetedo Campus contributed to the tragedy

NANS called for the temporary closure of the Ifetedo Campus and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student's death

Governor Ademola Adeleke directed an immediate review of healthcare services across all UNIOSUN campuses and pledged improvements to emergency medical response

A final year student of Osun State University, UNIOSUN, has died, prompting outrage from the National Association of Nigerian Students, which says the tragedy may have been linked to poor medical support at the institution’s Ifetedo Campus.

The deceased was identified as Osunlakin Grace, a 400-level Law student.

Adeleke directed a statewide review of healthcare services across UNIOSUN campuses following the student's death. Photo: ACJUniosun, Ademolajackson

Source: Facebook

NANS said she did not receive the urgent treatment needed to save her life and described the loss as deeply painful for the university community.

Did the campus health centre fail her?

In a statement, NANS President Babatunde Akinteye sent condolences to the family, friends and fellow students of the deceased. He said the incident exposed serious weaknesses in the university’s health services and should not be ignored.

"I write with a heavy heart over the avoidable demise of Miss Osunlakin Grace, a 400-level Law student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN)."

Akinteye alleged that the campus clinic did not have the drugs, equipment and facilities required to stabilise the student before she died. He argued that students pay fees that should cover access to proper healthcare and said the university owes them a functional medical system.

He also criticised the management of the institution and questioned why medical staff had remained silent despite the alleged shortcomings. According to him, the university must explain what happened, speak to the bereaved family and carry out a thorough investigation.

Students grieve the passing of a colleague in Osun. Photo: UNIOSUN

Source: Facebook

What does NANS want now?

The student body called for the temporary closure of the Ifetedo Campus until the health centre is properly equipped and emergency response systems are improved. It said the step would help prevent another avoidable death.

In a post on X, the Osun State Government also reacted to the incident and expressed sadness over the student’s death. Governor Ademola Adeleke extended condolences to the family, the university’s governing council, management, staff and students.

He urged students and residents to remain calm while the relevant authorities look into the circumstances surrounding the death. The governor said the matter should be handled peacefully and without actions that could heighten tension.

Governor orders review of university healthcare

Adeleke directed the Ministry of Education to work with UNIOSUN management on a full review of healthcare delivery across all campuses. The exercise, according to the government, will focus on emergency response, medical equipment and access to timely treatment for students.

The governor said his administration remains committed to student welfare and to improving healthcare services in state owned tertiary institutions. He also prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased student’s soul.

Nursing student found dead in Anambra apartment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 23-year-old nursing student identified as Chiamaka Chilaka has been found dead in her apartment in Uruezeani, Alor, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The deceased, a native of Isingu in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, was an ND II student at the College of Nursing Sciences, Alor. She was discovered lifeless on Sunday after a church service.

Source: Legit.ng