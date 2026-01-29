Jojo of Lele has been spotted on a hospital bed as she revealed she has been battling ill health for some days

In the clip shared on her Instagram page, the self-acclaimed Ratel princess was seen being attended to by a nurse

Fans teased her after seeing her throw up, as they tagged VDM in the video to congratulate him

Skit maker Joseph Sunday, better known as Jojo of Lele, has shared a video showing her current state of health as she battles an undisclosed ailment in the hospital.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, she revealed that she is unwell and currently undergoing treatment. A nurse was seen attending to her, while another woman assisted her back to her hospital bed.

Fans react to video of Jojo of Lele on hopsital bed. Photo credit@jojoflele

Source: Instagram

In another video collage, Jojo of Lele was seen throwing up before lying down on the bed. She was also shown as a blood sample was taken for tests, while another nurse inserted a drip into her arm.

According to her, she has been fighting for her life for several days and advised her fans to always go for regular medical checkups. She also thanked God for His help.

Jojo of Lele’s video attracts reactions

Reacting to the post, many fans of the Ratel Princess expressed concern and wished her a speedy recovery, with some saying they would check up on her. Others offered prayers, while a few chose to tease her after seeing her vomit.

Jojo of Lele shares video of her plight. Photo credit@jojooflele

Source: Instagram

Some fans jokingly suggested she should not attempt to remove the baby, tagging VDM in the video and congratulating the activist in advance.

They added that the child would be a boy, whom they referred to as the “Ratel Prince.”

Recall that Jojo of Lele is known to be very fond of the Ratel President.

The pair have been spotted together on several occasions, and the skit maker recently reacted after seeing VDM with another lady.

Here is Jojo of Lele's Instagram video below:

Jojo of Lele's fans react to video

Fans reacted to the video of the skit maker about her health. They shared their observation about her while wishing her well. Here are comments below:

@itsfredor shared:

"Be healed in Jesus name. You are a covenant child. Nothing for sup with u. Amen."

@ratel_apostle commented:

"She is even vomiting, this is serious take care my lady you will be fine Insha alah."

@omo_sexy_2 reacted:

"Your healing is permanent in Jesus name."

@zombieofinstagra shared:

"Get well soon dear,help me keep my baby safe oo."

@rory_1_0_1 wrote:

"I no wan hear say u remove am ooooh , keep him safe."

