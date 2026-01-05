Jojo of Lele has reacted to a viral video of VeryDarkMan and a mystery lady who reportedly came to visit him

In the clip, the content creator was seen running toward the sea while screaming, dressed in a towel and a blue T-shirt

The video quickly drew reactions, with fans sharing their observations about her actions and expressing concern, as many recalled what happened to Peller

Jojo of Lele, a Nigerian influencer whose real name is Josephine Sunday, has reacted emotionally to a viral video involving Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), and a mystery lady.

Earlier, the social media activist had shared a video with a fair-skinned woman, announcing that she was around and that he would be stepping away from social media for a while. The clip quickly gained attention online.

Shortly after it went viral, Jojo of Lele, widely believed to be VDM’s love interest, responded by sharing a distressing video of her own.

Dressed in a blue T-shirt and wrapped in a towel, she was seen running toward a river while repeatedly telling people not to beg her.

In the clip, she appeared overwhelmed as she threatened to jump in, while another person could be heard calling out to her and trying to stop her.

Fans react to Jojo of Lele’s video

The video left fans deeply stunned. Many said she appeared to be trying to “finish what Peller started” weeks earlier, a reference that heightened concern online.

Some commenters claimed VDM had once financially supported her, while others argued she might have been catching cruise, insisting that her emotions showed genuine affection for the activist.

Several fans urged her friends and loved ones to urgently check up on her.

This is not the first time VDM has sparked reactions after being linked to a mystery woman.

Months ago, he shared a video from his room where the leg of a fair-skinned lady was visible, triggering questions and teasing about her identity.

Some social media users even speculated at the time that the woman could have been Jojo of Lele.

The latest videos have continued to stir concern and intense conversations across social media.

What fans said about Jojo of Lele's video

Here are comments about Jojo of Lele's video

@ bigbilli_ reacted:

"If u like fall from sky scrapper dem no go choose u."

@slickmichael337 commented:

"Who notice say vdm actually sent jojo money so he can actually shut her up when he finally brings in the love of his life lol."

@mamiirab_ shared:

"What the hell in the name of peller is happening but why did you later Jarvis, you for just vanish nah."

@ african_baddest_girl1 shared:

"I know jojoo is catching cruise but inside that cruise there is still real love, pls close friends should check on her she matters alot for me pls

@exxenceofficial wrote:

"She wanna finish what Peller started."

Lady reacts to VDM's disappearance

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady had made a video about the disappearance of Verydarkman, after his bestie cried out.

The activist's friend, Dkokopee, had cried out that the activist was missing after he visited GTB. Fans of the TikToker also reacted to the video; they supported the lady and shared what they are capable of doing.

