A Nigerian man who became an internet sensation in 2022 after receiving a “bombastic side eye” from popular nightlife boss Cubana Chief Priest has resurfaced online with fresh allegations against the businessman.

In a video currently circulating on social media, the young man accused Cubana Chief Priest of taking his “glory” after gifting him N500,000 years ago, insisting that his life has not been the same since then.

The young man alleges that his life has taken a downward turn since receiving money from Cubana.

Source: Instagram

Back in 2022, the young man trended after a short clip showed Cubana Chief Priest giving him a look that social media users interpreted as dismissive. The moment quickly turned into memes, jokes, and online debates.

Following the attention, Cubana Chiefpriest surprised many by gifting the young man N500,000, a gesture that was widely applauded at the time.

However, in 2023, the recipient admitted publicly that he had squandered the money lavishly, a confession that also generated mixed reactions online.

Fast forward to 2025, the same man has returned to social media with a different narrative. In a strongly worded video, he claimed that since he received the money, his life has gone downhill.

According to him, the cash gift may have spiritually affected his destiny.

He stated in the video

“Make una beg Cubana Chief Priest make him send him aza. I wan credit am him money back. Him money dey cause problems for my life. E come be like say dem steal person glory. I wan recover my glory back.”

He further insisted that people exaggerate the amount he received, clarifying that he only collected N500,000 and not the millions many assumed.

In the same video, the young man threatened legal action, stating that he would take the businessman to court if necessary.

He added:

“That video still dey pain me Cubana Chief Priest, I go sue you. We go see for court. But send your aza make I credit you back.”

His words appeared to reflect lingering emotional pain tied to the viral moment that launched him into public attention.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail video against Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Sholzzola stated:

"I don't even understand what going. It's now this thought came to his mind after he's spent all the money."

@kaymicky007 commented:

"No need to stress. Go him club order for drinks wey reach 500k. Once u pay tell dem to return d drinks say u no need am again den u waka comot d club. The account u r paying into is definitely his account so don’t come to social media to make post like dis"

@Airbooka stated:

"Once I see someone make a video about something they could send directly to the person, I already know it's clout-chasing. What baffles me is that these guys always do it with folks far more influential than them forgetting that they live in a lawless country and can be locked away without due process."

The young man also threatens to sue Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

