A Kenyan lady has shared some pictures of her son whom she claimed was fathered by Cubana Chiefpriest

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child

She involved DPA about it, and they are set to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details

The last seemed not to be heard about the paternity case Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is embroiled in.

Legit.ng had reported that a Kenyan lady had accused the businessman of fathering her son after they had an affair.

In a new development, the lady shared more pictures of their son and dragged the case to the Data Protection Authority, (DPA) who has taken it up and ready to institute a court case in the US against the businessman.

According to DPA, the case will be handled in the US because Nigeria's legal system was corrupt, and it can suppress the truth.

DPA shares fact about lady's case

In the post sighted by Legit.ng, DPA shared some facts about the Kenyan side chic and the man, who marked his birthday with his lookalike son.

It was claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest lured the woman to a romantic relationship and left her stranded when she became pregnant.

DPA also alleged that the side chic didn't know that Cubana Chiefprest was married, as he introduced himself as if he was still single.

The post also claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest opted for unprotected bedroom activity and the lady warned him, but he allegedly insisted that he wanted a female child.

It also alleged that the lady was depressed at a point and wanted to take her life and that of her son.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the lady and DPA. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_sojaqueen:

"POV:: DNA na water."

@mubarak_omo_alhaji:

"Na children wey their papa wan deny dem dey resemble Papa pass."

@minahshomes:

"No DNA needed."

@nikky_owokoya:

"The apple didn’t fall far from its tree."

@shes__precious__:

"Na children wey their father wan deny they resemble papa pass."

@adukelomo:

"No DNA needed photocopy."

@vinah_pearl:

"Lion no dey born goat innit. This one na papa no stress yourself for DNA."

@f.a.t.o.u.m.a.t.a.b.i.n.t.a:

"No DNA needed."

@flora_raay_:

"The baby even resemble am pass the ones wen da house."

Cubana Chiefpriest opens business for son

Legit.ng had reported that the popular Nigerian socialite, had made his six-year-old son, Donald, a business owner.

The socialite opened a big restaurant business for his little boy, and he posted a video from their launch party online.

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest’s son’s business opening party raised a series of comments from Nigerians

