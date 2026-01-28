A Nigerian man has taken to social media, seeking help to return money to popular businessman Cubana Chiefpriest

A Nigerian man has turned to social media with a desperate plea, seeking assistance in returning a sum of money to renowned businessman Cubana Chiefpriest.

The man believes the cash gift he received has brought him nothing but hardship and is now eager to rid himself of it.

Man seeks help to return cash to Cubana Chiefpriest

The video was shared on X by @honest30bgfan, where the man made a public plea to Cubana Chiefpriest, requesting his account details in order to return the funds.

He claimed the money had led to problems in his life, and expressed exhaustion and frustration over his alleged experience.

The young man also lamented over the pressure from others who assume he had received a much larger sum from the businessman.

He insisted the amount in question was N500,000, and despite attempts to use it well, he was now struggling to make ends meet.

Speaking further, he denied any involvement with notable figures, stating he was being unfairly pursued.

The man warned Cubana Chiefpriest of potential legal action if the matter was not resolved, pleading with him to provide his account details so the money could be returned.

In his words:

"I want make una tag Cubana Chiefpriest please. Nigerians abeg abeg I want beg una for one thing. I want make una tag Cubana Chiefpriest please for this comment section. I want beg Cubana Chiefpriest please make you send your aza (account details). I want send your money back, the money dey cause problem for my life. E dey like say they steal person glory. Cubana Chiefpriest please send your aza I want credit you back. I don tire. If I leave this place they go they tell me say me I don't collect five million I don't collect ten million I never collect shishi na five hundred thousand. I want return the five hundred thousand naira back. Na five hundred thousand I still they use they lift now they no show me road. No be say Davido people they go they back they go they pursue me like area boy like the video still they pay me oh. Cubana Chiefpriest please I go sue you, you go see for court abeg send your aza. I want credit your money back thank you sir. Nigerians abeg I I no play oh, this thing they destroy my life abeg me na I just send you tag Cubana Chiefpriest please say I want return in money back oh thank you sir."

Reactions as man sends message to Cubana Chiefpriest

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Kay Micky said:

"No need to stress. Go him club order for drinks wey reach 500k. Once u pay tell dem to return d drinks say u no need am again den u waka comot d club. The account u r paying into is definitely his account so don’t come to social media to make post like dis."

Sir Prince said:

"Imagine the entitlement in his words ( person way no show me road ) he gave you 500k and you still have the nerve to come online rant, despicable."

Airbooka said:

"Once I see someone make a video about something they could send directly to the person, I already know it's clout-chasing. What baffles me is that these guys always do it with folks far more influential than them forgetting that they live in a lawless country and can be locked away without due process."

Last Chance said:

"This is why people refused to help me cos we have turned everything for engagement thereby spoiling peoples good deed."

The Hope added:

"Sounds like someone is realizing that chasing money blindly can backfire. At First October, we see this as a lesson: wealth should serve purpose, not take over your life or steal your peace. True success is measured in impact and integrity, not just what lands in your account."

