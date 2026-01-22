Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to a video showing what happened to Peller as he tried to get in touch with American streamer IShowSpeed

Peller was whisked away by bouncers after attempting to reach IShowSpeed, and fans dragged him over his actions

Cubana Chiefpriest encouraged him, saying there is no shame in doing everything for one’s hustle

Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has reacted to how fans dragged Peller over his viral video involving American YouTuber IShowSpeed.

The Nigerian streamer had tried to reach out to IShowSpeed after he arrived in Nigeria and was warmly received.

A video showing how Peller was treated went viral, with fans dragging him for not knowing his worthwhile trying to meet a colleague from another country.

Reacting, Cubana Chiefpriest encouraged him and said there was no shame in hustling. He added that streaming is a game of boldness because people will be entertained at the end of the day.

The businessman also described Peller’s drive as amazing and advised his fans never to shy away from rejection.

Cubana Chiefpriest questions fans

In his post, CP, as he is fondly called, asked why people enjoy tearing others down as he celebrated Peller’s energy in chasing his dreams.

He noted that although IShowSpeed is in Nigeria, it is Peller who is trending because people are dragging him.

Fans react to Cubana Chiefpriest’s post

Fans reacted to what the businessman said about Peller, agreeing with him and sharing their own hustle experiences.

Many applauded Peller’s spirit and encouraged him to always go for what he wants.

Here is Cubana Chiefpriest's Instagram post below:

How fans reacted to Cubana Chiefprist's post

Here are comments below:

@ officialdimzzy wrote:

"I thought I was the only one who knew that the speedy ignored him purposely.. because how can you tell me he gave others that he don’t know the platform but kept on saying “what is he saying guy” when even peller comes closer.. he knows the boy is big and he maybe feels it’s gon be competitive for him if he links up with him."

@iamtqueenthediva reacted:

"That's fact, Aawin is a win. Never be ashamed of your hustle."

@dave_konto commented:

"No room for shame, rejection is part of the process."

@vicky_xhrine stated:

"Never shy away from rejections it must come."

@uchennannanna shared:

"No shame for my hustle. Real hustlers no get shame."

@medlinboss shared:

"Now someone spoke my mind Aha Aha what is it …???I was just saying this in the car on my way to set sad much peller089 you are a star boy."

