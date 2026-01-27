Davido has made a special request to his wife after seeing how IShowSpeed was pampered during his visit to Ghana

The content creator visited Ghana, where he was massaged by several women, sparking reactions as the singer appeared to fantasise about the moment

Social media users dragged Davido over the desire, warning him and taunting him with his alleged baby mama’s case

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stirred drama over a special request he made to his wife after sharing a video of IShowSpeed.

The American streamer recently visited Nigeria, where he was warmly received by many fans, while content creator Peller was reportedly unable to meet him.

Source: Instagram

In a post on his Instagram story, Davido shared a video showing women giving IShowSpeed a massage during his time in Ghana. The streamer appeared to enjoy the moment as the women smiled at him and the camera.

Reacting to the clip, Davido said his wife should allow him to be taken care of in a similar way, adding that the video was recorded in Ghana.

Fans react to Davido’s post

Many fans of the music star expressed displeasure over the post, reminding him of Anu Adeleke’s case and the press conference his father had to address the controversy. Some questioned whether he wanted his father to grant another media interview, which could also turn messy.

However, a few others noted that Davido was likely teasing his wife, adding that if he were serious about such a request, he would not have shared it publicly. Some also argued that after being on tour for a long time, the singer deserved some form of relaxation to relieve stress from extensive travel.

Recall that Davido’s father previously held a press conference following back-and-forth exchanges over the controversy surrounding the singer’s alleged daughter.

Here is the Instagram post below:

How fans reacted to post by Davido

Reactions have trailed the post made by singer about his fantasy. Here are comments below:

@udochukwu_h shared:

"Davido please respect your wife, her creamyy succulentt juicyy sweet body is ok for you, stop looking at another fantasy with happy ending."

@iheanacho_peace16 commented:

"No be say una like the chioma leave my fav alone. Make Una no pour una frustration for him body."

@dontgiveup4life reacted:

"Involve you again ke, u wn do another 5 DNA test??? Davido and Nyash 5/6."

@iheanacho_peace16 said:

"Watch people who doesn’t even like Chioma come here to cry on her behalf."

@sola_edison wrote:

"He's definitely needs the massage all that work and stress in touring Africa needs to be treated."

