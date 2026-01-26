Portable has acquired a brand new Land Cruiser worth multi-million naira just days after being released from police custody following a feud with his baby mama, Ashabi Simple

The controversial singer bragged about his new acquisition as he shared a video of the luxury vehicle on social media

Netizens reacted with mixed feelings, with some questioning the source of his funds, while others congratulated him on the expensive purchase

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has acquired a brand-new 2025 Land Cruiser worth millions of naira days after regaining freedom from police custody.

The musician, who has remained in the spotlight since the beginning of the year, unveiled the luxury vehicle on social media, presenting it as proof of his resilience following his recent ordeal.

Portable splashes millions on a luxury ride after controversial detention drama. Photo credit: portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable shared a video of the car alongside a screenshot of his conversation with the automobile company, using the moment to express confidence that his success is guided by divine favour.

The acquisition comes shortly after his release from detention, which followed a dispute with his baby mama, Ashabi Simple.

Their public altercation led to his arrest, court appearance, and several viral clips showing him in tears while being addressed by police officers.

The singer’s troubles began when Ashabi reported him to the authorities, which led to a chain of events that drew public attention.

Portable was later released after meeting bail conditions and returned to his neighbourhood, where residents welcomed him warmly.

In one of the videos circulating online, he referred to a supporter as his boss while locals gave him a new name, Innocentee, insisting that he had been wrongly accused.

Despite the controversy surrounding his arrest and court case, Portable has continued to project confidence in his journey.

His latest purchase of the Land Cruiser has been presented as a symbol of triumph, with the artist emphasising that his achievements are inspired by his belief in divine guidance.

Check out Portable's post below:

Social media reacts to Portable's new car

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@miniTeevee said:

"Where him wan see money? 😂😂😂 The illiterate boy sabi chase clout well. If dem born am well make he try tear d plastic bags on them chairs."

@Mhajid93 commented:

"Where portable dy see money. Bc I sure say people wey dy stream him music no reach 10. Even booking no go enter 5."

@agbaje_abdulquadry wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS 🎊. IF U HAVENT PAY FINISH LET KNOW NA, MAY WE NOT SEE ANY ISSUE THAT WILL MAKE US RUN JUMP GATE OOOOOOO, CONGRATULATIONS ZHE NATION❤️."

@mac4items reacted:

"If you buy this car. Means 2026 will be more successful year for you 😂😂😂😂😂 that car is expensive ooh😂😂😂 but I pray God give you the opportunity and more funds to buy it. At least make them respect your ride."

@Slydadon51 observed:

"Anytime portable go to prison like this, he's always coming back stronger and bigger. Una sure say no be business, deals portable go do for prison so. This isn't the first nor the second o. God no go shame us."

@pisces_Feb27th said:

"Two month later them go deh use police find him that he refuse to pay the debt he's owning for the car he bought."

Portable brags as he acquires a brand new luxury vehicle. Photo credit: portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable claims he's bigger than other Nigerian artists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable ignited discussion online with a bold declaration about his place in the music industry amid the ongoing feud between Wizkid and Seun Kuti.

In a viral video, the Zazu crooner compared himself to Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and insisted that no artist in Nigeria is bigger than him.

He dismissed claims of superiority from other musicians, saying that he's the newborn Fela.

Many fans believe his comments were a subtle jab linked to the ongoing debate involving Seun Kuti, Wizkid, and members of Wizkid FC.

Source: Legit.ng