Bobby Williams Adeoye, the son of late Nigerian gospel singer Omije Ojumi, delivered a heartfelt tribute to his mother during her service of songs

The young man revealed that he was not surprised when he heard about his mother's death because she had always been saying so

He promised that although his mother is dead, she will always remain alive in his heart, drawing tears and emotional comments from Nigerians online

Bobby Williams Adeoye, the son of late Nigerian gospel singer Bunmi Akinaanu Adeoye, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, gave an emotional tribute to his mother during the service of songs held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

He described her as a loving and caring woman who devoted her strength to ensuring his success in school and in life.

Bobby explained that the late gospel singer had always wanted to know how his day went and had encouraged him to excel in everything he did.

He recalled that his mother often spoke about death in a way that made him less shocked when the news of her passing came, though he admitted that her absence left a deep void in his heart.

During his tribute, Bobby emphasised how his mother’s humour and lively spirit made every moment at home joyful, noting that her jokes and warmth are what he misses most.

He explained that even though she is gone, she will remain alive in his heart and dreams, and he promised to hold on to the values she instilled in him.

Omije Ojumi, who died on 12 January 12 2026, was widely remembered not only for her music but also for her sacrifices as a mother.

Daughter of Omije Ojumi pays emotional tribute to her

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jomiloju, the first daughter of the late singer, also paid tribute, describing her mother as a strong and virtuous woman who instilled discipline, respect, and faith in her children.

According to the daughter, after their father abandoned the family, their mother carried the responsibility of raising the children alone, ensuring they never lacked care or guidance.

She explained that her mother’s greatest wish was to raise responsible children who would not repeat the mistakes she believed she made in her marriage.

Jomiloju promised to continue her mother’s legacy by caring for her younger brother and guiding him to become the prayerful and responsible man that their mother had always hoped he would be.

Both siblings emphasised that their mother’s sacrifices would never be forgotten, vowing to live according to the values she had taught them and to make her proud even in her absence.

Watch the son of Omije Ojumi pay tribute to his late mother below:

Fans react to Bobby's tribute to Omije Ojumi, his late mother

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@koikiserifatadunni7673 said:

"So touching on hearing Bunmi's death, mostly when I listened to the daughter's speech oh I cried cos to be a single parent it's not easy l passed through the process too, well God knows best. My special prayers goes to the children that what their mother can't finish they will finish even more than her wishes when on Earth also begging the band members to please immortilise the name OMIJE OJU MI, don't let the band go down God be with you all, amen. Bunmi continue to rest in the Lord, He God know the best."

@OlajumokeRosemary commented:

"This is so emotional, may God be with the children she left behind. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

@abosedebolaji wrote:

"Children speech so touching, so emotional. May Bunmi Akinaanu soul rest in perfect peace. Almighty God will take care of you children and family."

@toyinabiodun7329 reacted:

"This is very touching. Thank you for not finishing that statement. May the soul of your mother rest well, and may God keep you and your brother and prosper you in life."

@FunmilayoOgunjobi said:

"So touching 😢😢😢 song I wept 😭 may God be with her children she left behind, may her gentle soul find rest in heaven in Jesus name 🙏🏻 we love you but Jesus loves you more sleep in the bosom of the Lord 😢."

Omije Ojumi's family denies begging for money

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the family of late gospel singer Omije Ojumi broke their silence on the burial dispute during her service of songs on Wednesday, January 28, in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, her brother-in-law, Femi Eretan, denied claims that the family begged for money to conduct the burial.

The family condemned a video circulated by a self-acclaimed prophet alleging that they were soliciting funds and relying on gospel artistes to conduct the burial.

Eretan warned that legal action would be taken if no evidence was provided to support such allegations. He stated that the family never begged for money and would not tolerate false accusations.

