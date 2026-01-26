A Nigerian doctor is trending on social media after he spoke his mind following the alleged healing of cripples.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome had gone viral online as a video showed him allegedly healing 10 people in his church

The doctor reacted to this video, pointed out the things he noticed, and concluded that no miracle was performed

A doctor has dismissed reports that Pastor and evangelist who founded Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome, healed 10 crippled people on a stretcher in a video trending online.

There have been reports that the pastor healed these individuals during a live program. However, a doctor has dismissed the claims and pointed out why he believes the people in the video were not actually crippled.

Doctor analyzes Chris Oyakhilome healing video, points out why no miracle occurred.

Source: Twitter

Did Pastor Chris Oyakhilome heal 10 people?

The individual, @the_beardedsina, spoke out after seeing a video showing the moment of the alleged healing online.

Reacting to the video of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome praying for the individuals who were alleged to be crippled and supposedly healed through the pastor's prayer, the doctor highlighted five reasons why he did not believe the individuals were crippled or that any miracles had occurred.

@the_beardedsina wrote at the beginning of his post,

"I took a look at this Pastor Chris' video and as a medic I slowed it down and examined it critically. I zoomed into the legs of the so-called 'crippled' and here is what I'd say."

After thoroughly checking the video, he said most of the individuals shown had fully functioning legs.

He shared:

"1 If truly one is crippled, as medics we know that the particular leg that is crippled or non-functional will assume an angle or rotation. None of the 'crippled' had that angle, which means most of them had fully functioning leg muscles."

Another point he made was after examining the position of the leg of a particular woman.

"2 If you look well, there is a particular woman there who crossed her legs. If you are crippled, aka para.lyzed, you can't summon muscle power to bring your legs into that angle."

The doctor also shared that when one is crippled for a long time, there are physical signs that are usually visible, but he did not observe any.

Nigerian doctor dismisses claims that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome healed 10 crippled people.

Source: Twitter

"3 I tried to zoom, even though I wasn't able to see clearly. Usually, when one has been crippled for a while, there is a tendency for the muscle to be asymmetric due to disuse, except if they have been having physiotherapy. I took a look at all of them, and although it was difficult, I didn't see physical signs of being crippled."

"4 Even if we assume they were crippled for a while, if they miraculously got new nerves and muscle cells, jumping off the bed would still require the brain and other organs to remaster movement. There would be balance issues and a little stagger. The jump was spontaneous and did not look like it required remastering."

"Were they really crippled from the beginning?"

"5 Slow the video and zoom in to check the occasional movement of the lower limb muscles of some of them. Show your doctor friends. That shows signs of intact nerve and muscle control."

He concluded that he believes miracles exist, but based on what he saw in the video, the pastor did not perform miracles on these individuals as they were never crippled.

He concluded:

"So are they really crippled?PS - Crippled will mean paral.yzed or paraplegic (medical term). Do miracles exist? As a Christian, yes. But is this a miracle? Looking at the medical facts and evidence, I don't believe it is a miracle denovo. You can fact check yourself."

Reactions as Doctor analyzes video of Pastor

@iam__temmyyy said:

"You’ve said it all!!! By now, anyone who still don’t know these things are theatrics needs therapy."

@prolificcharisa noted:

"Hi doc, in the actual video, did it say they were crippled? You are giving analysis based on the caption of some that wants to push agenda. Those people had different diagnosis and couldn't sit or stand for long so stretchers were provided for them to lay on. And yes, they were."

@TheDrAfolarin stressed:

"Asides, paral.yzed limbs lose muscle bulk over time and are usually bony and I'm not seeing that here. Pastor Chris is a great pastor though. He is dedicated to his scripts."

@AganmayoWw added:

"Sir in as much you are trying to note out some important things to educate the timeline, so gullible will come out to say its spiritual concept and canal mind cannot comprehend it."

@GodstimeAtas shared:

"If only People can keep religious affiliation aside and analyze the actions of their Pastors rationally."

Read the post below:

Source: Legit.ng