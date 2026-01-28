Biodun Stephen narrated a vivid experience where a fellow customer’s choice of attire left nothing to the imagination

Recounting a recent experience, the actress narrated how she visited a salon last week to fix her hair. Shortly after she settled in, she noticed another customer walk in for a pedicure.

The woman, she said, wore a very short outfit. But that wasn’t the part that left her uncomfortable.

As the lady sat down, Stephen claimed her private parts were in “full display,” causing an awkward scene for everyone around.

“I looked at her side and I saw her v*gina in full display,” she said.

She added that such encounters leave her baffled about what has influenced this “new behaviour."

The filmmaker questioned the motives behind the trend, insisting that no fashion rule supports appearing in public without underwear, especially in a setting where one is guaranteed to move or sit in revealing positions.

“Must you wear mini gown or skirt without pant? Who told you pant is your enemy?” she asked.

She noted that there are several types of underwear available, making it surprising to her that some women opt to step out without any at all.

Reactions trail Biodun Stephen's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@princess_ehmy shared:

"Mothers are now speaking up Some don't even wear BRA What an insane trend. Who is teaching these young girls such evuuuul?? Kai"

@BeckaBeckalee stated:

"I wonder how girls wear short skirt and not wear pants… in a very neat city like Lagos….. Fashion aside, when you sit down your short skirt pulls up and your veejayjay is open to the germs on the chair. Now imagine that one Egbon Adugbo vomited on that same chair… no matter how much they clean it some germs will stay.. and then you v*jayjay can scoop some. You are exposing yourself to plenty yeast infections o"

@marianoreeledit commented:

"Some of you know deep down that you have infection and you are not still wearing p*nties You keep transferring that discharge from one outfit to another and you are wondering why your infection no gree go despite all the drugs your doctor gave you Oya now"

