A Nigerian food vendor, Adeyemi Adejoke Abidemi, known on X as @PopoolaJoke4, has relocated to the United Kingdom months after Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy surprised her with N6 million

The woman took to social media to appreciate Don Jazzy as she announced her migration to the UK, sending netizens into a frenzy

Legit.ng reported how the woman playfully tagged Don Jazzy on X sometime in 2025 to send her money when she had only N67 in her account, and he did the unexpected

Adeyemi Adejoke Abidemi, a Nigerian food vendor with the X handle @PopoolaJoke4, whom Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy, real name Michael Collins Ajereh, surprised with N6 million sometime in May 2025, has relocated to the United Kingdom.

The food vendor broke the news on X in a tweet on Wednesday, January 11, with a message of appreciation to Don Jazzy.

Legit.ng had reported in May 2025 about how Adejoke, whose account showed a balance of N67, had playfully tagged Don Jazzy on the social media platform, asking him to give her N1 million.

She had participated in a challenge encouraging X users to tag any celebrity who could send them N1 million.

Quite unexpectedly, he responded by sending her N1 million and another N5 million to bring the total to N6 million.

Food vendor appreciates Don Jazzy

Announcing her relocation, Adejoke expressed gratitude to Don Jazzy, noting that the support he had given her had played a significant role in her journey.

She further thanked him for his impact and for the lives he had changed. She wrote:

"I’m truly grateful to @DONJAZZY. The support I received played a big role in this journey, and today I’m in the UK. Thank you for the impact and for changing lives. God bless you always Sir."

Netizens celebrate with food vendor

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the food vendor's post below:

@Dressme32 said:

"Wow,

"A big congratulations to you sis.

"May the good Lord make their greener pasture for you."

@Glitterswhoney said:

"Omoooo ❤️❤️❤️ I love this and I am very sure Donjazzy will be very proud of you.

"Congratulations to you.

"May God bless Don Jazzy too."

@001Xtasy said:

"Big shoutout to @DONJAZZY This just shows how helping others can change lives. Congrats on making it to the UK, your story is really inspiring."

@Temmy_omoileri said:

"I pray the Land yield it's increase unto you. Congratulations."

@LadyGrasha said:

"This is wonderful. Congratulations to you ma'am and I pray the UK is favorable to you."

@Tope_Orus said:

"Wow!! Congratulations, my sister. More wins."

