Shortly after news of Angela Okorie’s arrest broke, Doris Ogala took to Instagram to shower Mercy Johnson with praise

Angela Okorie was reportedly picked up by the Nigeria Police Force Cybercrime Centre in connection with a long-running online feud with Mercy Johnson

After spending a night in the cells at Yaba Panti due to flight logistics, Angela was flown to the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday morning

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has taken to Instagram to praise her colleague Mercy Johnson, shortly after reports emerged that actress Angela Okorie was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force Cybercrime Centre.

The development follows a post by filmmaker Seun Oloketuyi, who revealed that Angela was taken from her Lagos residence on Tuesday and transported to Abuja to face questions related to an alleged cyberbullying case involving Mercy Johnson.

Although details of the investigation remain unofficial, news of Angela’s detention quickly became a talking point within Nollywood circles.

In his Instagram post, Oloketuyi stated that Angela was moved to Yaba Panti on Tuesday night after her arrest, where she reportedly spent the night due to the unavailability of a late flight to Abuja.

“She was put on a 6am flight to Abuja this morning and is being taken there to face court proceedings connected to the cybercrime matter involving Mercy Johnson,” he wrote.

The filmmaker’s revelation added a new layer to the long-running rift between the two actresses, a feud that has played out across social media platforms for years.

Even before the dust around the matter could settle, Doris Ogala took to Instagram with a post that immediately caught the attention of fans and industry insiders.

Sharing a short but pointed message, she wrote:

“Mercy, you do this one. Bestie of life.”

Read her post below:

Reactions trail Doris Ogala's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@miss_chidel shared:

"She do this one oo.. but if na pa Ned do am now, no be wetin you go talk ooo.. it will now boil down to his oppressing the poor.. una go really dey alright for this country sha"

@sailorojay noted:

"Erhmmm what happened to women supporting women. I always say that women don’t like each other. Inside bestie jealousy and envy Dey. Like women would hate some of their fellow women till eternity and still take the grudge to their graves"

@miss_chidel commented:

"Angela don really suffer for mercy hand mana ya diba.. cause na she self the cause am.. sometimes learn to close your mouth even if you’re right.."

@kelviolanice noted:

"This mercy Johnson just Dey arrest people anyhow …. Shey no be abuse of power be this ? She no fit sue them, must she arrest ???"

