Deeone Doubles Down as Police Invites Him for Questioning Over Comments on Tinubu's Fall
- Dee-One revealed he was summoned by the Force Intelligence Department (FID) in Lagos for a "routine interview" scheduled for Monday
- The comedian linked the summons to his viral video, where he urged Seyi Tinubu to advise President Tinubu to step down following a recent fall in Turkey
- Dee-One insisted he stands by his words and will not offer any apology for his commentary on the President’s fitness
Comedian and former Big Brother Naija housemate Aderombi Adedayo Martin, widely known as Dee-One, has refused to back down after confirming that he was invited by the Nigeria Police Force’s Force Intelligence Department in Lagos.
The entertainer disclosed that the invitation, scheduled for Monday, followed a video he recently posted online in which he addressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, urging him to tell his father “to go and rest.”
In the now widely circulated clip, Dee-One spoke about President Tinubu’s recent fall during a state visit to Turkey.
Using the moment as a broader talking point, the comedian questioned the president’s physical fitness and leadership capacity, drawing a comparison with the late former president Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.
According to Dee-One, the message was not rooted in mockery but concern.
Reacting to news of the police invitation, the comedian made it clear that he had no intention of retracting his words.
The comedian stated that he would honour the invitation but would not apologise for expressing his opinion.
He maintained that speaking truth to power is part of his role as a public commentator and entertainer, adding that fear should not silence citizens.
Dee-One’s stance immediately drew attention, as many Nigerians viewed the situation as a test of how far free speech can go in the current political climate.
As of the time of reporting, the Nigeria Police Force has not officially confirmed the reason for Dee-One’s invitation.
Watch videos of Dee-One here:
Reactions trail DeeOne's videos
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@Dannymasterp stated:
"If you didn't say anything bad then you shouldn't be afraid to honor the invitation of the police since you know very well that you're not guilty of any defamations. Police if your friends and they can never detain or judge you over a matter you're not guilty of especially as a big influencer like you."
@kaymicky007 noted:
"Na me report u. Na Kirikiri u dae go once u show up. Finally we no go see who dae mumu for dis space again. Samklef is d next after u"
@Abdu04992468795 commented:
"They should have served u a letter from the court too when you choose not to use ur voice for the betterment of the country. U left comedy and decided to be irresponsible na everything u wan talk about."
DeeOne speaks on Doris Ogala's arrest
Legit.ng earlier reported that the drama surrounding the arrest of Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has taken a fresh turn following claims by comedian and social commentator DeeOne.
According to Deeoe, the search of Ogala’s premises yielded more than expected.
He further suggested that the actress is currently in deep waters, questioning if her past loyalty to colleagues would be reciprocated in her time of need.
