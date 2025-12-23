Jarvis made a video discussing the impact of her breakup with Peller, comparing her life to the Christmas tree she was decorating

She explained that her life feels shattered into pieces, but she is working to rebuild it, just like she was doing with the tree

Fans encouraged her to move on and offered soothing words of comfort, sharing their observations about her appearance

Nigerian TikTok star Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis of Jadrolita, has opened up about her breakup with her lover, Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller.

The African AI had announced that her relationship with Peller ended after the streamer was involved in an accident a few days ago.

Fans react to Jarvis' video s she speaks about heartbreak. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In her latest video, Jarvis expressed that she felt hurt, shattered, and broken into pieces. She shared that nobody believed anything good would come out of her, but she had to speak to herself and keep going.

Jarvis likened her situation to the Christmas tree she was trying to decorate, cutting a carton into pieces as she spoke. She explained that, just like the carton, her life felt broken into pieces.

Jarvis shares her plan after break pp with Peller

In her post, Jarvis shared that she is trying to rebuild her life from scratch, just as she was going to assemble her Christmas tree.

Jarvis shares plan after breaking up with Peller. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The content creator acknowledged that life has shaped her through pain, pressure, and heartbreak, but emphasised that a thriving life doesn’t mean life is easy.

Recall that after Peller’s accident and his threats to end it all, Jarvis went on livestream to address what happened to her lover. She expressed fear, feeling that people might attack her because of what had happened to the content creator.

Here are is the Instagram video shared by Jarvis here:

How fans reacted to Jarvis' video about her breakup

Fans of the African robot were empathic towards her. They encouraged her to move on for real, while praised her for being innovative about her video. They praised her and shared positive things he can do. Here are comments below:

@rose.chinwe.585 said:

"You are a winner my dear nu."

@ kattyasima shared:

"She don lose weight o chai babymin sorry."

@ pavili_joy_ reacted:

"Hi Jarvis, you are destined to be great, no one is going to cut off your shine, God is in control."

@amalazone shared:

"Is better for you and your sanity. God will be with you . Just focus on your focus, you will be alright, trust me."

@wunmiashabi46 commented:

"My baby, you are a shining star and you will continue to shine in Jesus name."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest.

Source: Legit.ng