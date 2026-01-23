Nigerian content creator Jarvis has addressed claims that her fellow creator and ex-boyfriend, Peller, is an illiterate, revealing that he actually attended school

The TikTok star shared the details about her ex-boyfriend's educational background and why he did not pursue further studies

Jarvis shared her own struggles in getting a proper education and how she was able to complete her university education successfully

Nigerian TikTok content creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, has defended her ex-boyfriend and fellow streamer, Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, better known as Peller, against claims that he is uneducated during a recent livestream.

Just days after their public breakup, the TikTok star addressed the ongoing criticism of Peller's education level, clarifying what many people have misunderstood about his schooling.

Jarvis defends Peller against illiteracy narratives. Photo credit: realjadrolita/peller089

Jarvis stated that while Peller did not pursue higher education, he is not uneducated as some people have suggested.

She explained that Peller completed his secondary school education and holds a WAEC certificate, which proves that he went through formal schooling.

She clarified the difference between someone who is uneducated and someone who simply did not continue to university or other higher institutions.

According to her, Peller falls into the latter category as he was unable to further his education due to financial constraints, and his situation reflects the reality faced by many young Nigerians who struggle to further their education due to financial challenges.

Jarvis noted that opportunities are not evenly distributed and that she herself was able to continue her studies because she received support after attaining fame during her third year in university. She emphasised that not everyone is fortunate enough to find such help.

Peller has built a name for himself in the streaming community, and Jarvis’s comments were aimed at correcting misconceptions that undermine his credibility as a public figure.

Jarvis and Peller were once a popular pair in the online entertainment space, often appearing together in livestreams before their relationship ended in December 2025.

Despite their separation, she chose to speak up in his defence, clarifying that his lack of university education should not be equated with illiteracy.

Fans react to Jarvis's defence of Peller

@Newmoney4ever said:

"Many big celebrities all around the world didn't further their education to higher institutions but knows how to speak well, dress well, apply wisdom in many cases. Peller is just olodo inside and outside."

@Michael_Adeiza_ commented:

"Person lack self development u dey talk of waec! That n!gga is just all round dull not academically alone. We have some who only attended primary school but carry themselves well, learned and have self confidence. This peller guy just dey there like ozuor."

@changer_boss wrote:

"It's not about going to school... I can categorically tell you that he might still had gone to the university and still be mentality dull. Most our graduates go to the university just for going sake and forget about self development."

@TeddyReign reacted:

"Peller needs to go to school. That uni wey him no go de give him serious low self esteem. That is why he behaves de way he do."

@pemi_ni_temmy said:

"If u go school and your English still sound terrible like that, no sign of decency, no sign of sharp intelligency nah to drop out nahh. The guy brain no carry book and he focus on what he's good at."

@Dannymasterp commented:

"It's not about school, Peller is academically dull, mentally dull as a result of poor education and poor personal learning when he was in school. This are the major setbacks that Peller is facing now as a public figure because been influencial is very demanding mentally."

Jarvis says Peller is educated and has a WAEC certificate. Photo credit: realjadrolita/peller089

Peller explains the truth behind his bad English

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller explained why he speaks bad English despite once speaking well.

According to his statement during a podcast session with the Honest Bunch, Peller disclosed that he used to speak good English before he delved into TikTok influencing.

He noted that he noticed that people failed to take him seriously, his streams dropped, and those who managed to watch him were his family members. So, he decided to start speaking bad grammar and noticed that his viewership gradually increased, so he stuck to it.

Peller said that he realised Nigerians do not like learned people. He also said that he tried getting back to speaking good grammar, but much damage had already been done.

Source: Legit.ng