Bright MJ alleged that Destiny Boy required a life-saving operation, but his father reportedly blocked the procedure

The associate claimed that the singer’s parents abandoned him as a child, only returning to his life after he became a famous

Bright MJ accused the father of showing more interest in the late singer’s car and assets than in mourning

Fresh details have surfaced regarding the controversial passing of young Afrofuji singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy.

The 22-year-old musician died on January 18 in controversial circumstances

A close associate of the late artiste, Bright MJ Adeiza, has now shared emotional claims about what the singer allegedly experienced in the days and years leading up to his death.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Bright MJ alleged that Destiny Boy battled a medical condition that required surgery.

Bright MJ alleges that Destiny Boy required a life-saving operation, but his father reportedly blocked the procedure. Photos: Destiny Boy

Source: Instagram

However, he claimed the singer’s father rejected the procedure due to the family’s traditional beliefs.

According to him,

“He was sick and he needed to be operated, but the father refused, saying it's against their family rules. He started carrying the little boy from one native doctor to another.”

Bright MJ said the young singer’s condition worsened while alternative treatments continued.

He further alleged that despite the gravity of the situation, the father later showed interest in the singer’s belongings.

“Now he is dead just yesterday, and not buried, he’s already asking for Destiny’s car,” he wrote.

He also revisited an old conflict involving Destiny Boy’s father, claiming the man had abandoned the singer earlier in life.

He wrote:

“Useless parents who abandoned their child on the street, but 2T Boys picked him up and raised him until the father started seeing Destiny Boy on televisions before he came back.”

He narrated an incident where the singer’s father allegedly showed up with street boys, attempting to forcefully take the young artiste away.

“That day, Destiny Boy was with me. I had to take him to Ikeja GRA for safety,” he claimed, adding that the matter was later settled by former DPO Regina of Elere Police Division.

Read his post here:

Reactions trail Destiny Boy's friend's post:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@accalabister stated:

"We care to know what the police found in them o. This story is never complete"

@Mrjaid commented

"May the soul of the boy rest in peace. I pray this ain’t anoda mohbad saga brewing up."

@yhommielinks noted:

"This matter dark God knows what really happened"

@ajao_babatunde8 shared:

"Another movie Episode...."

Destiny Boy dies under questionable circumstances in Ogun state. Photo: Destiny Boy.

Source: Instagram

Destiny Boy's sister addresses rumours

Legit.ng also reported that Destiny Boy’s elder sister reacted to the viral voice note their mother sent to the singer before his death, which trended after he died.

She shared why her mother used such words, as she shut down rumours concerning her brother’s controversial death.

She slammed the critics and shared the true reason their mother used those words against him, sparking reactions from netizens

Source: Legit.ng