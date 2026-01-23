Obi Cubana has been named the South East Zonal Coordinator for the City Boy Movement, a group dedicated to mobilizing young Nigerians for Tinubu

The movement described the appointment as a meeting point between "enterprise and leadership," leveraging the billionaire’s massive influence

While not an official arm of the APC, the group plays a pivotal role in political mobilization, rallies, and registration drives across the countryreportedly

Nigeria businessman and nightlife entrepreneur, Obinna Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana, has reportedly been named the South-East zonal coordinator of the City Boy Movement

The group is a youth-focused political mobilization that is reportedly backed by President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

The announcement was made in a statement shared by the movement on Instagram on Friday, January 23.

Describing that as a “nation-builder,” the group wrote:

“Where enterprise meets leadership. With vision, influence, and people-driven impact, Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu @obi_cubana steps forward as South East Zonal Coordinator, City Boy Movement, strengthening the bridge between grassroots empowerment, economic growth, and national progress in-line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.”

According to reports, the City Boy Movement is known for mobilizing young Nigerians for political activities such as voter registration drives, support walks, community outreach, and publicity campaigns.

While the group often aligns with the All Progressives Congress (APC), it is not an officially registered arm of the party.

Reactions trail Obi Cubana's new appointment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@anieubok stated:

"Something is fishy but it has answered a lot of questions 😮. Behind every loyalty is a past fueled by good or bad. I understand now."

@seyitinubuworldwide wrote:

"OMO E Go Loud, CBM is not here to play 🔥🔥🔥 R.I.P to whoever is not part of the Movement.... Congratulations Superstar Chief @obi_cubana"

@chuka_b.a noted:

"Funny thing, nobody takes obi cubbana serious in anambra, ask his brother who ran for house of rep"

@richboi_wayne commented:

"For person wey go loose him polling unit on election 🗳️ day. I will be back here with the result from his state and south east states on that day."

@swankyykelly shared:

"Business man becoming openly political , ok na, body go soon tell you when another person wins. We igbos always make same mistake same mistake. Dangote has never openly supported any candidate."

@sureway.ltd wrote:

"This is just the wrong move , you don’t have to involve yourself in a politics, since your brother is already there. All you should have do is to push your brother more , Politics might destroy your name ."

