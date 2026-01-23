Videos showing the grand reception IShowSpeed received upon his arrival in the Benin Republic have surfaced online

T he highlight was the moment the American streamer was taken to a traditional shrine in the West African country

His trip to the Benin Republic comes in the wake of a series of dramas that have trailed his visit to Nigeria

Popular American streamer IShowSpeed has landed in the Benin Republic, with videos showing how he was welcomed in the country going viral on the Nigerian social media space.

Aside from the drums and funfair, Beninese people put their traditions and customs in the spotlight as they hosted IShowSpeed in grand style.

One of the highlights was the moment the streamer was taken to an ancient and mysterious tree believed to grant wishes to anyone who speaks to it. A viral clip showed the moment IShowSpeed made a wish as he stood beside the tree.

Another video showed him reacting with shock and humour to Beninese masquerades during his African tour, mistaking the elaborate, self-moving costumes for "robots" as hidden performers manipulated them seamlessly.

His arrival in the Benin Republic comes amid the uproar that trailed his trip to Nigeria, with streamer and TikToker Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, at the centre of discussion, after the American streamer reportedly ignored him.

IShowSpeed in Benin Republic: Nigerians react

Reacting, many Nigerians expressed frustration over Nigeria's tour itinerary lacking similar cultural depth, as many praised Benin’s organised display and promotion of culture.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Oscar Uzochukwu Ihedioha said:

"This boy came to Nigeria and celebrities, influencers and skitmakers hijacked him. He couldn't visit any of our tourist site or beautiful edifice. He could have gone to Yankari games reserve, Obudu cattle ranch, Oguta Blue lake and our villages to witness the beauty of Africa. Nigeria has an elite problem and unfortunately these elites are toilet elites."

Anderson Ndukwe commented:

"The gods of the land way own that shrine."

Eke Danny said:

"This is how they'll invite what they don't know about into their life,"

Tochukwu Nnaji reacted:

"Benin is the 38 state of Nigeria dey have nothing to offer he intentionally went there to complete his Nigeria your because Benin republic is Nigeria."

Chinedu Chinedu commented:

"E reach Nigeria they start telling him you are a Yoruba prince .... They didn't take him to calaber or abuja Enugu ibadan ondo or gombe rather they take him to Lagos,Lagos of all."

UnofficialDaisy said:

"These are the kind of things them suppose dey show this boy when him come nija but no, them carry am go meet beggars for Lagos."

