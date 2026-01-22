Nigerian content creator Jadrolita shared the moment she finally connected with American streamer IShowSpeed

The meeting coincided with a massive milestone for the US creator, who officially clocked 21 years old on Nigerian soil

Moving away from the awkward tension seen in previous encounters with other local influencers, the duo shared a viral moment

American streamer Darren Watkins Jr., widely known as IShowSpeed, has continued his Nigerian tour linking up with TikTok star Jarvis, popularly known as Jadrolita.

The heartwarming video, now circulating widely across platforms, shows the duo bonding in a way fans didn’t see coming.

Speed, who arrived in Nigeria on January 21, 2025, coincidentally his 21st birthday, has visited several locations and interacted with multiple creators.

Jadrolita shares the moment she finally connected with American streamer IShowSpeed. Photos: @realjadrolita/IG.

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on Jarvis’ Instagram page, the TikTok creator is seen hosting a cheerful live session with IShowSpeed.

Unlike some of his earlier interactions in Lagos, Speed appeared relaxed, excited, and completely in sync with her vibe.

Jarvis began teaching the streamer popular Nigerian dance moves, and Speed—known for his spontaneous personality—followed enthusiastically.

The room brimmed with laughter, warmth, and what many fans described as “pure positive energy.”

The TikToker captioned the video:

“I finally met @ishowspeed. Happy Birthday Speed. Congratulations on your 50M subs.”

Earlier, Jarvis’ ex-boyfriend, Peller, had made several attempts to connect with Speed but to no avail. Videos circulated of a moment when he tried getting to the American but was embarrassingly stopped by his bodyguard.

Legit.ng earlier reports that Jarvis recently stirred anticipation with a recent TikTok video, disclosing plans for a major move at night.

The clip hinted at a major step she had already decided on, as she addressed her online 'haters' for the first time.

Posted on her account @jadrolita, she opened up to her followers about long-standing insecurities.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to IShowSpeed, Jarvis link up

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@ugo_moni stated:

"Have never been over happy about this star Girl of ours .. you gimme joy daily ..Go girl, the world is yours"

@officialdalov noted:

"I thought Pella said Jarvis was using his Grace to shine.. mitcheeeewwwww"

@nlewemchilawrence commented:

"Chaiiii @peller089 see wetin you dey cry for woman done get am plenty next time be wise"

@6tem_1 stated:

"Jarvis is a kind lady... Mentioned her ex where it mattered. Not everyone can do it."

@never_ever_doubt_yourself shared:

"lol this speed no just send anybody and him no fit focus on one person pass 2mins unless say u be C.Ronaldo"

@mizsarakels noted:

"You shut naysayers who called your talent back up,I'm so proud of you,this is just the beginning of greater things queen"

Jarvis, acting like a robot, danced with IShowSpeed during their meeting. Photo: @realjadrolita/IG.

Source: Instagram

Jarvis's mother mentions her real age

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian robot girl, Jarvis Jadrolita, went viral online after having a heartwarming conversation with her mother

During a live stream, the woman reiterated her love for her beautiful daughter, Jarvis, and also disclosed her date of birth.

Source: Legit.ng