Nigerian comedian and actor Michael Charles Okechukwu, popularly known as OGB Recent or OGB Cultist, has explained why American streamer IShowSpeed ignored TikToker Peller on two separate occasions during his recent visit to Nigeria.

The incident, which took place in January 2026, was linked to Peller’s earlier behaviour and comments that created tension before the meeting ever happened.

OGB Recent revealed in a video shared via his Instagram account that Peller had previously made a clip where he vowed to ignore IShowSpeed if the streamer ever came to Nigeria, even using harsh words against him.

According to OGB, this past action played a major role in what happened when Peller later attempted to meet Speed in person.

During the visit, OGB narrated that with assistance from Obi Cubana, he went to IShowSpeed’s hotel and politely asked the bouncers for a chance to get a photo for his younger brother, referring to Peller.

The security team initially agreed, noting OGB’s respectful approach.

However, when Speed eventually appeared and Peller revealed himself as the supposed younger brother, the streamer declined the request.

OGB added that the bouncers later mentioned someone had earlier behaved arrogantly at the venue, which they connected to Peller.

He stressed that respectful conduct was key to gaining access, and once Peller’s identity was revealed, the situation changed completely.

OGB concluded that Peller was solely responsible for the rejection, criticising his lack of manners and warning that such behaviour could cause bigger problems in the future.

He emphasised that discipline was necessary for Peller to learn how to approach influential figures properly, especially someone like IShowSpeed, who commands a massive following worldwide.

Watch OGB Cultist's video below:

Nigerians react to OGB Recent's explanation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@top.bwoyyy said:

"Peller rude, he no sabi talk. He taste him medicine small, una cun dey pity am."

@kassy_mirable commented:

"Speed wasn't here to meet and greet with streamers or y'all classist influencers and celebrities he was here for the culture and a wise peller would have prepared ahead, he could have been the tour guide or something but he wanted his attention for selfish reasons. Call me a hater but i love that he was ignored."

@daybourjohnson wrote:

"No worry OGB you've done your part as a brother, as per egbon adugbo wey you mention Tunde perry will take it from there."

@hypeman.morgan reacted:

"Well spoken bro, people blame his management but Peller looks to me like someone who wouldnt even respect his management, he needs a senior brother figure in his life tho."

@d.chisomikechukwu said:

"Popularity will get you there but humility will keep you there!! Everything no be gra gra."

@size.oneclassic commented:

"Peller still talk say the bouncer give u back hand you come fall for ground like the way him chair fall, person wey u dey help beg make them take pics with am."

