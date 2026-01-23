American streamer IShowSpeed sparked fresh online buzz after linking up with Nigerian content creator Jarvis during his visit to Lagos

A viral clip shows comedian Carter Efe making allegations about IShowSpeed’s plans involving Jarvis and a possible Abuja trip

The claims stirred reactions online, leaving fans curious about what really went on behind the scenes

American streamer IShowSpeed has continued to spark online conversations following his stop in Nigeria as part of his African tour project.

Legit.ng reported that the US-based streamer met Nigerian content creator Jarvis in Lagos on Wednesday during his Speed Does Africa livestream tour, but did not specify the date.

The visit also marked a major milestone for the internet sensation, as he hit 50 million subscribers on his 21st birthday.

In widely circulated footage, the streamer, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., was seen spending time with Jarvis, who appeared in his signature robot costume.

During the hangout, Jarvis taught him the popular dance routine to the viral hit song Money Constant.

Carter Efe alleges IShowSpeed’s plan involving Jarvis

In a viral clip circulating online, comedian Carter Efe was heard speaking on the phone with fellow content creator Lord Lamba as they discussed Jarvis’ link-up with IShowSpeed.

During the conversation, Carter Efe alleged that IShowSpeed was planning to take Jarvis to Abuja the following day.

He further claimed that the pair were set to lodge at Transcorp Hotel. Reacting to the revelation, Lord Lamba, who was on the receiving end of the call, appeared visibly shocked and could be heard screaming repeatedly at the top of his voice.

Legit.ng however, reported that a video shared by @positivitytv, showed Jarvis revealing the emotional trauma that she faced on the day she met with Ishowspeed.

The clip revealed that the AI content creator had been on a serious rollercoaster, crying, angry, and contemplating giving up, but her determination finally led her to IShowSpeed's doorstep.

Jarvis's biggest concern was how she would be perceived in her robot costume, fearing she might be seen as crazy.

However, a helpful lady at the scene encouraged her to give it a try, and Jarvis's boldness was rewarded when she gained access to meet IShowSpeed.

As Jarvis approached the venue, she met an unusual scene outside, everyone was being kept out, yet she was allowed in.

The lady who helped her had also spoken to the bouncer, and Jarvis was ushered in, much to her relief.

The meeting was a great moment for Jarvis, who had invested so much emotional energy into tracking down IShowSpeed.

Carter Efe's allegations trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

life_as_prestige said:

"Blur blur ship😂😂😂 make una check up on her ex oo."

shefehansson said:

"Speed has had enough of Nigeria, you can tell he did not enjoy himself at all."

dearmsqueenie said:

"Nigeria is the only stop that has crazy gossip and drama. Speed should have skipped it."

coutinho_doingz said:

"Lol abeg na ai before peller kpai himself 😂."

sommy_of_fash said:

"See as men dey gossip like women 😂."

son_of_ogbolu_ said:

"This no be streamers na gossipers 😂."

prisca_jas said:

"So all this ones na streamers too 😂."

Tiwa Savage sets meeting between son and Speed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage has opened up on the moment her son, Jamil Balogun, finally met IShowSpeed.

The singer, who was out of the country attending the Davos summit, shared screenshots of her conversation with her son, who pleaded with her to help arrange a meeting with the global content star.

In the chat Tiwa posted, young Jamil reached out to his mum with a heartfelt message: “Please, mommy, I know you can make me meet @IShowSpeed and I’m all the way in Davos…”

