Despite being thousands of miles away in Switzerland, Tiwa Savage had to coordinate a high-stakes celebrity meeting for her son via WhatsApp

The singer jokingly lamented the efforts she had to put in, thanking several high-profile Nigerian event organizers for helping "save the day

Jamil’s wish came true just as IShowSpeed celebrated his 21st birthday and a historic 50 million YouTube subscribers

Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage has opened up on the moment her son, Jamil Balogun, finally met American streamer and YouTube sensation IShowSpeed during his recent tour of Nigeria.

The singer, who was out of the country attending the Davos summit, shared screenshots of her conversation with her son, who pleaded with her to help arrange a meeting with the global content star.

In the chat Tiwa posted, young Jamil reached out to his mum with a heartfelt message: “Please, mommy, I know you can make me meet @IShowSpeed and I’m all the way in Davos…”

Despite being thousands of kilometres away, Tiwa immediately swung into action.

She went on to thank a number of friends and industry colleagues who stepped in to make the meeting possible.

Shortly after, she posted a picture of Jamil standing proudly beside Speed, smiling widely, a moment she described as worth the effort.

The streamer, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is currently on his “Speed Does Africa” tour, where he is visiting several African countries while streaming his experiences live across YouTube and Twitch.

His visit to Nigeria has been particularly eventful. From markets to food vendors to tourist hotspots, crowds trailed him everywhere he went, hoping to catch a glimpse or appear in his livestreams.

He also celebrated two major personal milestones in Lagos—his 21st birthday and crossing 50 million YouTube subscribers.

