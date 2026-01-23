Jemima Osunde reacted to a viral church video showing Pastor Chris Oyakhilome commanding 10 cripples on stretchers to stand up and walk during a healing service

The Nollywood actress expressed how she felt as both a Christian and a medical professional after seeing the clip

The video drew strong reactions online, with many Nigerians questioning the healing, while others expressed anger and disbelief over what they watched

Nollywood actress and model Jemima Osunde has reacted with astonishment to a viral video showing Pastor Chris Oyakhilome healing ten people at the same time during a church service.

The miracle took place at a LoveWorld healing gathering where the Christ Embassy founder prayed over a group of individuals who had been confined to stretchers.

In the clip, Pastor Chris announced that the moment is for anyone who has not been able to get up. He then commanded the ones on the stretcher to rise.

The congregation erupted in applause and cheers as all ten stood up, walking and even jumping with ease.

Osunde, who is also a trained physiotherapist, shared her reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, describing her amazement at watching such a moment in the clip.

The actress explained that seeing people who were previously unable to walk suddenly regain mobility left her in awe both as a Christian and as a medical professional.

Her response showed the extraordinary nature of the event and the impact it had on those who watched.

"As a Christian and as a physiotherapist, all I can say is WOW!"

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has long been known for his healing services, which attract large audiences across the world.

His ministry, Christ Embassy, also called LoveWorld Incorporated, has grown into one of Nigeria’s most influential Christian organisations, with millions of followers globally.

Over the years, his services have featured testimonies of healing and miracles that continue to spark conversations among believers and observers alike.

Check out her comment below:

Nigerians react to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@jbarthrules said:

"This guy and his fellow bandits have been deceiving people for years, from his 'atmosphere for miracle' tv shows then lmao guy man has been doing scam. '10 cripples' but the 10 legs here are not frail, the legs look nourished and healthy. What happened to doing it in the street, like Jesus did, or doing it in the hospital?"

@mikezwini87 commented:

"God is exposing these fake pastors. He has taken away wisdom from them hence they perform these stupid and fake miracles."

@rich_aed wrote:

"Abracadabra pastors... and some educated ones are there chanting and cheering him. Even a goat knows no one who has never walked or walked in a long time can start moving immediately. They will need months of therapy to be able to move around gradually. Well. Unless the abracadabra came with the whole package.... I hail o."

@SONof_AYELOJA reacted:

"Can any of these pastors just please heal Ayefele the singer, at least you can't claim he doesn't have faith or he is an unbeliever, he has been a gospel singer since forever. Please tag any of your fathers in the Lord to please heal Ayefele, we all know he can't walk, he is a popular person too, let any of the so called anointed pastors heal him please."

@seunosewa commented:

"When you see a miracle pastor confidently praying for sick people, expecting them to rise up and walk, it's because he knows they can walk. They screen out the ones who can't walk, then they command the ones they know can walk to walk. They can't perform miracles outside the 'atmosphere for miracles' that they create through deception."

@Spencerobighooo wrote:

"Cha!! Anywhere I see Pastor Chris and the likes, I fit nod am, e just blike say make I put all of them for ground dey flog all of them! I serious honestly! The followers are stup!d!!! I just dey vex as I dey watch this thing!"

