A video from an old interview of Wizkid rejecting comparisons with Fela Kuti has resurfaced amid the ongoing public outburst about comparisons with the Afrobeat pioneer

The clip shows Wizkid proudly displaying his tattoo of the Afrobeat legend while explaining his deep respect for Fela and how his music inspired him

The resurfaced interview has sparked reactions online as Wizkid's feud with the legend's youngest son, Seun Kuti, continues

An old interview of Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, has resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention as his feud with Seun Kuti continues to make headlines.

The clip, recorded years ago, shows Wizkid addressing comparisons between himself and Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

Wizkid dismissed such comparisons as disrespectful, while emphasising that Fela remains his greatest source of inspiration right from his childhood.

The video shows a young Wizkid proudly displaying a tattoo of the iconic musician on his arm while explaining why he refuses to be placed in the same sentence as Fela.

According to him, Fela’s influence was so profound that he carried the musician’s image permanently on his body as a reminder of greatness.

He explained that the late icon’s music and legacy motivated him to aim higher in his career.

The resurfaced interview gained attention following Wizkid’s recent public exchanges with Seun Kuti, Fela’s youngest son.

In the resurfaced old interview video, Wizkid said:

"We can't compare, let's not use that word because it is like a disrespect when you're mentioning Wizkid and Fela in the same sentence. You can't compare. Fela is like someone that inspires me. I have him tattooed on me. Fela's face is all over my body. He just inspired me. Everything he has done with his music, his legacy, inspires me to be great and to want to do more."

Watch Wikid's resurfaced video below:

Fans react to Wizkid's resurfaced interview

Many Nigerians defended Wizkid's respect for Fela, blaming his outburst on Seun's approach to the matter.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@AbassFx_ said:

"Everyone knows the level of love and respect Wizkid has for Fela. He's never tried to compare himself to him. I'm sure even Seun knows that. To me, this just feels like clout chasing. That's my opinion."

@MrJeko14 commented:

"Una too mumu for this comment session sha. A lot of Nigerians trying to play dumb to the fact that Wizkid's statement to seun was just a bash back and it has nothing to do with the authenticity of the respect wiz has always shown to Fela. Even wiz know the koko but all of Una too dull to understand."

@cuz_amjustin wrote:

"Wizkid said all that out of anger and pain Aswear cause fela ein b*stard son no bi keep Ein mouth shut."

@GuruMusicww reacted:

"No one is undermining Fela's greatness. But believing no one can ever be greater ignores how times change. This generation didn't grow up with Fela, they grew up with Wizkid."

@Tpraiz22 said:

"Most of u don't follow gist and know what happened u just cut am from head and start talking rubbish, Seun brought the disrespect to his father and family , that's what joblessness causes."

