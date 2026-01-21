Davido was initially seen in high spirits, vibing heavily to his viral verse on Odumodublvck’s hit track, "Grooving," before the atmosphere changed

In a move that caught many off guard, the DJ transitioned from Davido’s "Jogodo" lyrics to Wizkid’s single featuring Asake

The singer’s immediate reaction to the song switch has become a talking point, as he transitioned from dancing to a complete standstill in seconds

A fresh video from a Lagos nightclub has placed Davido at the centre of online conversations after he was seen displaying visible displeasure during an unexpected DJ switch-up.

The clip showed the DMW boss enjoying a high-energy night out while vibing to Grooving, a track by rapper Odumodublvck featuring Davido and Seun Kuti.

The Aye crooner, clearly in his element, danced enthusiastically as his own viral lyrics echoed through the speakers.

Just as the crowd seemed to catch the rhythm, the DJ attempted to show off some mixing skills.

In a seamless but surprising transition, the sound dropped straight into Wizkid’s new single Jogodo featuring Asake.

The moment the song flipped, Davido’s expression changed instantly. From full-blown dancing to a complete freeze, the singer threw what fans described as a sharp “bombastic side eye,” staring ahead in silence.

Wizkid and Davido’s fan bases have a long history of rivalry, and any clip involving both stars, even indirectly, tends to ignite debate.

Reactions trail Davido's video

@oche_deking67 stated:

"If na real without Ai ba that Dj don plan this moment keep the wait for the right time to strike and he got it"

@glori_ous2111 commented:

"If them never break bottle for one this Dj head dem no go get sense but that mix enter ooo. FC to the world"

@official_des.vince commented:

"Abeg make una no vex 30bg nah me be the dj I’m currently commenting from police station ikeja area 1. Fc make una help me beg Osas"

@velvety_eo shared:

"Wizkidfc and wizkid Una go soon serve davido las las cos if not be davido how Una want take exist and this comment section prove say fc true mumu"

@oyerinde04 noted:

"His reaction self take caution watch toward that end ( make they allow me take ogoro) before Biggest enter no be for here you go jogogo.... Skido.... Wahala bigges"

@blemzy01 wrote:

"If you sit down reason ur life u go say God why u put me for this country … Just enter Online next thing u go hear God thank you for putting me in this country"

