A resurfaced video captured unsettling background voices discussing the singer’s state, with some suggesting he ingested a local substance

Unconfirmed reports alleged that Fuji heavyweight Pasuma reached out to the family, advising against an immediate burial

Colleagues like Ruger have voiced concerns over the lack of a medical examination to determine what truly happened

A video allegedly linked to the final moments of late Afrofuji singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has resurfaced online

The singer suddenly passed away at 22.

The clip, believed to have been recorded during an Instagram Live session shortly before his passing, was recently shared by a popular blogger.

A resurfaced video captures unsettling background voices discussing Destiny Boy's state before death. Photos: Destiny Boy.

The singer had reportedly welcomed his first child months before the tragedy.

In the resurfaced recording, voices, believed to belong to those around the singer, could be heard discussing events said to have taken place shortly before his passing.

One of the voices suggested that the singer may have taken a local substance. Others speculated about possible poisoning, though none of the claims have been backed by formal medical evidence.

There is also no confirmation from the singer’s family, management, or health professionals regarding the true cause of his death.

One of the speakers in the clip also alleged that Fuji heavyweights Pasuma and Saheed Osupa reached out, advising that Destiny Boy should not be buried immediately.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Destiny Boy's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@hannah_collection18 stated:

"They have been warning ‼️ this boi since… they advise him to stop dose hard drugs 😢😢 God forgive him"

@bbulletino noted:

"All this everyday struggles for the life that can be taken away anytime. God abeg"

@mctourkhey wrote:

"Baba na charm this boy chop nothing una go tell me😢 make portable and chicken sha dey careful…"

@julianootesanya stated:

"The best place to run to for money and fame is God! It may take time but he gives peace of mind and everlasting Joy! Know this and have everlasting peace"

@____abdulmujeeb shared:

"No be everything always about drugs. The substances that boy is taking are just too much. We’ve been in that kind of situation before 💯 you fit dey reason you dey chase life make those things later cut your life short."

@iamlekanemmanuel noted:

"Person chop Wetin pass him.. una Dey talk say drugs… can’t u see say nah Aseje he vomit so.. he don go carry juju way pass him … rip to th lost soul"

Pasuma reportedly reaches out to Destiny Boy's family, advising against an immediate burial. Photo: Destiny Boy.

Destiny Boy's old post fuels fresh speculation

A resurfaced Instagram post allegedly made by Destiny Boy has deepened public conversations surrounding his unexpected death at just 22 years old.

The singer, born Afeez Adeshina, reportedly wrote on his former Instagram page, @iam_destinyboy, a bold declaration that has now taken on new meaning following his passing.

In the widely circulated screenshot, he wrote: “Either I make this money or I die young. MONEY MUST BE MADE.”

