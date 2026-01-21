During a high-energy "Meet and Greet" at Genesis Cinema, a fan shouted a deceptive Yoruba phrase aimed at making the actress bend down in public

The fan’s comment has been labeled by many as a disrespectful attempt to embarrass the star

While some saw it as a "street" joke, others argue that such antics are beneath the dignity of a filmmaker of Akindele’s stature

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele is back in the news after a video from her recent Behind the Scenes Meet and Greet at Genesis Cinema gained widespread attention online.

The actress, who has spent the last few weeks touring cinemas to promote her latest movie, was interacting warmly with fans when the moment occurred.

In the clip, a female fan — speaking loudly in Yoruba — said, “Aunty Funke, owo yin ti jabo o,” which translates to “Aunty Funke, your money has fallen.”

Many Nigerians who watched the video felt the remark placed Funke Akindele in a difficult position. Had she bent down to check the floor, the moment could have turned into a meme or been misinterpreted as desperation or gullibility

Online observers argued that the fan’s delivery came off as insensitive, especially considering Funke’s status and the public nature of the event.

Funke Akindele's new movie croses N2bn mark

Meanwhile, Funke Akindele has become the highest-grossing filmmaker in Africa after her movie, Behind The Scenes, crossed the unprecedented ₦2 billion mark at the box office.

Film analytics platform Filmoneng confirmed the historic moment and was later celebrated by Akindele herself on Instagram on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

In a post accompanied by a celebratory dance, the filmmaker thanked fans for helping to make what has now become a continental accomplishment possible.

The accomplishment also makes Akindele the first filmmaker to hold the number-one spot at the African box office for three consecutive years.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Funke Akindele's video

@fifss__ stated:

"I think He said her money fell down, she ignored and the guy was still asking if she doesn’t want to pick it"

@Jummie_ke wrote:

"He said “Your money fell, don’t you want to pick it?” That’s somehow and quiet disrespectful for me sha."

@YourOptimalSVA noted:

"He wanted to be funny, but you so that with your friend not Simone you don’t rappor with . Kini nonsense pe her money has fallen"

@boyeworld shared:

"If not for people around that aunty funke left hand for don land on his face cause that’s so disrespectful"

@Justjiddz stated:

"You could see the irritation on her face. That was so disrespectful."

Funke Akindele questions Eniola Badmus' lifestyle

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Eniola Badmus has spoken up after a playful remark from Funke Akindele went viral online.

The exchange, captured in a short clip making the rounds, showed Funke teasing her longtime friend about allegedly dipping into government funds to afford her expensive accessories.

The joke instantly became a talking point because of Badmus’ political appointment as the Special Assistant on Social Events and Public Hearing to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

