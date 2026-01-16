A viral image sparked rumours online suggesting Afrobeats star Ayra Starr’s mother was pregnant

Details about the growing rumours circulated online, with many sharing their hot takes on it

The self-acclaimed Gen Z mummy reacted to the speculation, thereby adding to the social media buzz

A picture that recently went viral online sparked rumours that Afrobeats star Ayra Starr's mother, Nene Aderibigbe, was pregnant, drawing widespread attention on social media.

The image showed the singer’s mum, popularly known as the self-acclaimed Gen Z mummy, appearing with what looked like a growing baby bump.

She was seen wearing a purple top paired with her signature jean shorts, fuelling speculation among netizens.

However, a closer look at the trending picture revealed that one of her photos had been manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI).

Despite this, social media users shared the picture with captions mocking the situation. One viral post read:

“Ayra Starr, mother aged 42–43, is now pregnant. Abi menopause na for poor people?”

Ayra Starr’s mother eventually came across the post and reacted to it online. In response, she simply wrote “Hallelujah,” accompanied by laughing emojis,a reaction many interpreted as light-hearted and dismissive of the rumours.

Ayra Starr's mum trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

v.korfs said:

"We are not in 1921. Our mentality needs to change."

kelemasco said:

"As long as your womb is not damaged, menopause or no menopause, u can always give birth at any age."

mordinwata said:

"When did women start hitting menopause at 43."

jomaniinterior_design said:

"Some women menstruate till 60."

emilyonikaaba said:

"I've not met any woman who had menopause at 40 ! Not even one including me .. just a way to tag women as being old."

wendybeauty_empire

"So because she be Ayra star mama she nor fit born babies again."

sheisbrownsugar12_ said:

"Even a woman at 50 still gives birth."

midebamiji_ said:

"My mom had our last born at age 42 so yes she can have a baby if she want to."

wasola_hair_empire said:

"Day 2 of showing up evervwhere till my business gets visibility."

she_boss_beauty_shop said:

"Menopause at 44?are you guys serious a lady in her 40's is old,ewu."

nenye_.official

"Some people still give birth at 47/48."

bolaji_qodr said:

"Ta lo fun crush mi loyun 😢."

_bammyprod

"Her body go calm down thank God."

just4ent001

"For just 44yrs? Una dey ment ooo."

offical_adanze

"I hope she knows that she is pregnant oo😂😂😂."

makab0y said:

"Won tun ni oyun le Ayra starr ni😂."

frnka___ said:

"You can freeze your eggs and give birth at any age when you’re ready to use them."

treasure_link26 said:

"Get it straight that ..No age nor time is late for GODS miracle upon a man … I rest it … congratulations ma ❤️👍."

amazebit_official said:

"This girl go enter trouble very soon....just watch am."

nne_anna_motherearth_tyhopho said:

"I tap her blessings."

thegirl4r said:

"Many women don't go into menopause until their 50s."

abebi_omotanwa said:

"Menopause at age of 43 lol my mum stop seeing her period at age of 52yrs."

officialmaryannejiogu said:

"My mom stopped seeing her period at 55 years."

wendy_empire55 said:

"Menopause comes with different age, everyone and theirs."

ibukunoluwa3746 said:

"As years go by and social media advanced more,I expected people to be more smart,what is happening Tori olorun 😂 Awon Kan sha ngo si ni sha😂."

