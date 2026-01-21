Pictures of the Alaafin of Oyo's newly renovated ancient palace in Oyo town have surfaced online

This comes as the Yoruba traditional ruler moved into the palace nine months after his installation .

The design at the entrance to the palace, however, has stirred reactions as netizens point out their observations

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade’s newly renovated ancient palace at Oke Afin area of Oyo town has become a topic of debate on social media after pictures emerged online.

On Tuesday, January 20, the Alaafin moved to the ancient palace in Oyo town, nine months after his installation.

Pictures of Alaafin of Oyo's renovated ancient palace surface on social media.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Details about newly renovated Alaafin of Oyo's palace

According to the report, the new palace included the artistic patterns and imprints of the ancient Oyo art, as almost all the houses had courtyards. Each of the courtyards is surrounded by rooms which opens into the courtyard.

The palace is adorned with various forms of sculptures, including carved wooden house posts and door panels that are traditional status symbols of wealth and royalty. Modern figures of lions and hunters made from mortal, while walls were decorated with mosaic and painted murals depicting scenes from life.

The Alaafin’s palace is reported to have 200 rooms in it.

Recall that Oba Owoade was presented with the Staff of Office on Friday, April 5, 2025, by Governor Seyi Makinde, following the demise of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who passed away in April 2022 at the age of 83, after a 52-year reign.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a lawyer reacted to a viral video of the Alaafin of Oyo and Oluibadan at an event.

Addressing the video, the lawyer shared how traditional power dynamics have changed compared to the past.

Netizens share observation about entrance to Alaafin of Oyo's renovated palace.

The pictures of the Alaafin of Oyo's newly renovated ancient palace are below:

Comments about Alaafin's palace

Reacting, some netizens singled out the design at the gate leading to the entrance of the ancient palace.

At the top of the gate was a crown with a sign that looked like a cross at the top.

The unusual design at the entrance of a traditional ruler's palace has since ignited reactions from netizens, with some arguing that it was AI-generated.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

Onaroghene_O said:

"There just something about that gate that feels A.I generated."

iOccupyNigeria said:

"This palace gate na pure nonsense. You get Alaafin of Oyo, one of the oldest and most powerful African monarchies ever, then you climb am put Christian cross on top crown like say na cathedral. Wetin concern Oyo Empire with cross."

Ifijay commented:

"Well, I hope so. Because that crown on that gate has no reason to have a cross on the crown."

aiteester commented:

"What cross is find on top of King crown That's symbolic of slavery. So that means we can't stand without foreigners. Let's us wake up we've been sleeping since 18th Century s and also not wake up yet. What Alafin symbols abi na foreign symbol our king is borrowed."

olu_g777 said:

"The Ami (do-do) tonal sign on those words are wrong."

uyoyouoghenesam said:

"Oga that is not cross ask question and making finding well ok as an African you are be awaken about your existence ok."

ayokunlefam said:

"It looks more like 2 swords."

Horlixx2 commented:

"The new Alaffin no be like who fit carry this title oo.. Alaffin stool too get power oo. How this one succed atanda."

