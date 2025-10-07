The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has reacted to Imisi's victory in the BBNaija season 10 edition

The top Yoruba monarch shared a picture of Imisi on his official social media page, along with a message

The Alaafin of Oyo's actions towards Imisi have stirred mixed reactions, with netizens sharing diverse views

Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo, has congratulated Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10 winner Imisioluwa, aka Imisi, whose real name is Opeyemi Ayanwale, on her achievement.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Imisi made her mark in Nigerian entertainment history on Sunday, October 5, after she was crowned the winner of season 10.

Imisi's victory was announced during the live finale by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, beating Dede and Koyin to the crown.

Alaafin of Oyo celebrates Imisi

The Yoruba monarch joined fans in and outside Nigeria to celebrate Imisi's win.

Oba Owoade posted a picture of the reality star on his Instagram story, congratulating her.

The Alaafin of Oyo's Instagram post celebrating Imisi's victory has drawn varied reactions from Nigerians.

Imisi's link with Oyo state

The reality star is an indigene of Oyo state, a background she proudly showcased throughout her stay in the BBNaija house.

From using Yoruba expressions to rocking the traditional attire, Imisi promoted her culture to the end.

Reactions trail Alaafin's message to Imisi

While some netizens applauded the Yoruba monarch, others, however, read meaning into the message. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

akinolamichael2025 wrote:

"Na there e dey start."

omotohposh_201 commented:

"I saw this coming after she did well with the Oyo task."

esby_oflife said:

"All the oba fe gbese le comments, FYI Imisis presented alongside with Kola to eulogise Alaafim and talked abt some history in oyo while in the house."

realolathomas said:

"Aluwala ologbo. He probably looking for second queen."

iam.n.o.s.a commented:

"Never knew this program was on lol. They will never congratulate most outstanding students. Lol."

sassyb791 said:

"Even Governor suppose give her appointment."

testimony1357 commented:

"Don’t you know he did that because of how imisi narrated the story in f oyo state during their wager presentation."

beauty_touchmakeover said:

"Hope baba no wan gbesele oooo Kabiesi oooo."

acupofhoney___ commented:

"Kilo kan Alafin pelu bbn, na so queen Dami and the rest take start o."

flakky_ds said:

"She did very well with the Oyo task walahi."

elizabethiyabodefalana said:

"Is this the kabiesi tiktok people call cabs baby are they the same person?"

tisefoods.ng said:

"Baba Alafin please press money oo for our winner."

gold_luxuryhair_and_styling_ wrote:

"No go there Sír ejo oooooo thank you sir."

