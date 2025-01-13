BREAKING: Seyi Makinde Presents Staff Of Office to New Alaafin of Oyo, Photo Emerges
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering chieftaincy matters in Nigeria.
Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Monday, January 13, 2025, presented the staff of office to the new Alaafin of Oyo, Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade.
As reported by TVC News, Governor Makinde presented the official identity legitimising the reign of a king to the new monarch at the executive chamber of his office in Ibadan, the state capital.
Channels Television also confirmed the development.
The presentation of the staff of office by Makinde was done amid controversy concerning the choice of the new Alaafin announced by the governor last week.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
