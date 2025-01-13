Global site navigation

BREAKING: Seyi Makinde Presents Staff Of Office to New Alaafin of Oyo, Photo Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola 1 min read

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering chieftaincy matters in Nigeria.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Monday, January 13, 2025, presented the staff of office to the new Alaafin of Oyo, Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade.

As reported by TVC News, Governor Makinde presented the official identity legitimising the reign of a king to the new monarch at the executive chamber of his office in Ibadan, the state capital.

New Alaafin of Oyo Abimbola Akeem Owoade gets staff of office from Governor Seyi Makinde
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state (pictured) has presented the staff of office to the new Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Akeem Owoade. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde
Source: Facebook

Channels Television also confirmed the development.

The presentation of the staff of office by Makinde was done amid controversy concerning the choice of the new Alaafin announced by the governor last week.

More to follow...

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola avatar

Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng.

