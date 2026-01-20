Popular Nigerian rapper Mr Real publicly apologised to D'banj after dragging the music legend over his CREAM platform

The rapper described the singer as a father figure and mentor, while expressing regret over the tone of his earlier comments

Mr Real vowed to cooperate in resolving the matter amicably and pledged not to make further public statements on the issue

Popular Nigerian rapper Okafor Victor, better known as Mr Real, has publicly apologised to music star D’banj, whose real name is Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, after his earlier viral comments about the singer’s CREAM platform.

The apology came on Sunday, January 18, 2026, through a video shared on Mr Real’s Instagram page, where he admitted that he had misunderstood the situation and expressed regret over how he handled it.

The development follows a controversy that began in November 2025 when D’banj appeared on The Micon Podcast and stated that his Creative Reality Entertainment Art & Music (CREAM) platform was valued at $3 billion.

Shortly after, Mr Real reacted in a social media video, dismissing the claim and alleging that D’banj had failed to pay him an agreed ₦20 million ambassadorial deal tied to the platform.

His remarks quickly spread online, sparking debate among fans and industry watchers.

In his latest video, Mr Real reversed his position and offered a heartfelt apology. He acknowledged that he had misinterpreted aspects of the CREAM initiative and admitted that his earlier comments were made in the wrong tone and manner.

"Hello everyone, this video is an apology video to my boss the legendary Koko Master, D'banj. I know most of you must have seen what is happening between me, D'banj, and the CREAM platform. I misunderstood and misinterpreted some things concerning CREAM, and I want to use this opportunity to say I'm very very sorry."

He emphasised that D’banj had played a significant role in his career and described him as a mentor and father figure.

Mr Real also announced that he had withdrawn his previous statements and would not make further public remarks on the matter.

He stated his commitment to resolving the issue amicably and maintaining respect within the Nigerian music community.

"I regret the tone and public manner of my recent comments. I hold D'banj in the highest regard, and I apologise for how the situation was handled. I have withdrawn my comments, and I will not make further public statements on this matter whilst cooperating to resolve this matter amicably," he stated.

The apology marks a turning point in the feud, which had drawn attention for weeks. With this public statement, Mr Real has sought to mend ties with D’banj and reaffirm his respect for the veteran artist, signalling an end to the dispute.

Mr Real's apology to D'banj draws reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@slimgee_obawon_ said:

"You have no choice than to beg the MASTER. If na me get the kind platform Bangali give your papa. I go face front and keep working hard. Rather than let the spirit of entitlement freak me out."

@dozobwoimusic commented:

"Why u Dey sound like baba don hold u for corner."

@juwonreis wrote:

"You got threatened and chickened out. Your loud voice became calm..for people like me, I'll stand for what I believe in even if my freedom is at stake."

@edaparii reacted:

"OMO if you start something, stand on am! Street na street. If you know say e offend you, leave am like that. Wetin you de beg for? You de fear?"

@hizzbarlorn_ opined:

"Every eke market day na him you dey start waiting you no fit finish oya go and sin no more."

@chiefmayor said:

"Na now ur day break? I like as D'banj treat ur matter privately."

Mr Real sends warning after disturbing dream

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Real shared a disturbing dream in which he saw armed bandits entering Lagos state.

He claimed that about 70% of his past dreams have come to pass, which made him feel a strong urgency to warn the public.

His revelation sparked concern among Nigerians already troubled by recurring reports of bandit attacks and kidnappings in different parts of the country.

