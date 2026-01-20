VeryDarkMan has fired back at Blord and his supporters after the businessman bragged about trademarking 'Ratel' as his business brand name

The businessman also announced that he had taken legal action to prevent the online critic from using the brand name ‘Ratel’

In a new twist, VeryDarkMan dropped a bombshell with his own proof showing he trademarked his brand name in 2024

The ongoing 'Ratel' trademark drama between celebrity Nigerian cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus Williams Ifejirika, popularly known as Blord, and online personality Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has taken a new turn following a recent update.

The drama began a few days ago after Blord, in a viral post on social media, revealed he had issued a cease and desist letter to VeryDarkMan, stopping him from using the name “Ratel”.

VeryDarkMan drops his proof of ownership after Blord claimed he trademarked Ratel. Credit: verydarkblackman/mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

The businessman, in a post on his Instagram page, bragged about trademarking “Ratel” as his business brand name, adding that the critic could only make use of the name after getting his approval.

“I have directed my SAN to issue a cease and desist to VDM to stop using my brand name ‘Ratel’. He will have to get an approval from me henceforth before using that name Ratel," Blord wrote.

The development sparked reactions, with some Nigerians applauding the businessman for his expected move against the critic, while others were stunned that VeryDarkMan had failed to trademark 'Ratel', a name his followers are known by, since making it to the spotlight.

VeryDarkMan reveals he has trademarked Ratel since 2024. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan releases own evidence

Amid the drama, the social media critic, on Tuesday, January 20, revealed in a video that he trademarked Ratel, The Ratel, and The Ratel Gang on September 25, 2024, predating Blord's announcement and positioning himself as the rightful owner amid their escalating feud.

He also slammed Blord and his supporters for prioritising tribal loyalty over due diligence, saying they should have asked the businessman to provide his certificate to prove his claim.

"Bring out your certificate and approval, I am waiting," the critic said in part in a video.

Recall that VeryDarkMan and Blord have been involved in a series of exchanges on social media since October 2025 after the critic accused Blord of business fraud and overpricing of modified gadgets.

The video of VeryDarkMan sharing a new update about the trademark war with Blord is below:

Ratel trademark: Reactions trail VeryDarkMan's update

This disclosure has since shifted the narrative, with some netizens now taunting Blord. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

fcspokesman said:

"How can a dvmb person be a successful rich business man? then what will you call poor man?"

MCARIZONA5 said:

"Mumu, they helped him backdate the certificate, and now he has found his voice again. I keep saying the average Nigerian person is foolish."

PEnyidiah wrote:

"But VDM supporters said you cant trademark the name of an animal. Bunch of fools."

GuyMr10 commented:

"When I saw VDM appreciating BLord for withdrawing the “Ratel” case, I knew man’s up to something. VDM can’t bow to pressure so easily, BLord will learn in the hard way."

its_MDee said:

"VDM just proved why emotional outbursts don't win in court, that 2024 trademark date is a heavy blow on B lord and his Igbo supporters."

VDM speaks up for Chukwueze

Legit.ng also reported that Verydarkman spoke out against what he described as unfair tribal attacks targeting Igbos and Super Eagles player Samuel Chukwueze.

During the penalty shootout, both Paul Onuachu and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored, while Chukwueze missed, and Onyemaechi’s attempt was saved.

In a video, VeryDarkMan highlighted the vitriol circulating online where some users linked the loss to the ethnic backgrounds of players.

He cited several examples of comments and caricatures that blamed “Igbo boys” for missed penalties and Nigeria’s defeat, suggesting that some fans even insinuated political motives such as support for Biafra.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng