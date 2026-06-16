Mohamed Salah helped Egypt earn a 1-1 draw against Belgium in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match

The Egyptian captain provided a record-breaking assist in their Group G opener

Egypt's search for a first-ever World Cup victory continues after being denied by a Belgian equaliser

Mohamed Salah's 34th birthday ended without victory as Egypt were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Belgium in their opening Group G match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Emam Ashour gave the Pharaohs the lead in Seattle, but Belgium responded in the second half after Romelu Lukaku's introduction helped Rudi Garcia's side rescue a point.

Mohamed Salah argues a call during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match between Belgium and Egypt. Photo by Al Sermeno

Source: Getty Images

The result means Egypt's search for a first-ever World Cup victory continues despite producing one of their most encouraging performances on football's biggest stage.

Salah makes history on his birthday

The seven-time African champions arrived in North America hoping to end their miserable World Cup record.

Although Egypt had featured previously in 1934, 1990 and 2018, they were still searching for a first victory on football's biggest stage.

With attention focused on Salah and Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne, it was Emam Ashour who stole the spotlight midway through the opening half.

The midfielder fired a superb effort beyond Thibaut Courtois after being set up by Salah, giving Egypt the lead and sparking celebrations among the travelling supporters.

According to Opta, the Liverpool legend became the first African player on record since 1966 to register a goal involvement in a FIFA World Cup match played on his birthday.

The assist on his 34th birthday added another milestone to a remarkable international career, with the forward now having contributed directly to goals in successive World Cup appearances for the Pharaohs.

The strike also represented only the second time Egypt had gone ahead in a World Cup game. The first came in 2018 when Salah himself scored in a 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia.

Belgium respond after Lukaku introduction

Belgium, who are hoping to make one final push with the remnants of their golden generation, gradually grew into the contest.

De Bruyne almost restored parity shortly after the break when his curling free-kick crashed against the outside of the post.

At the other end, Salah nearly doubled Egypt's advantage after drifting into the box, but Courtois reacted brilliantly to deny the forward with a strong save.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia eventually introduced Romelu Lukaku after 65 minutes, and the move paid immediate dividends.

Mohamed Salah embraces Romelu Lukaku before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match. Photo by Jane Gershovich

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, Thomas Meunier delivered a dangerous cross into the area and Lukaku's movement forced Mohamed Hany into diverting the ball into his own net.

The own goal rescued a point for Belgium and extended Egypt's frustrating wait for a maiden World Cup victory.

Salah shows class despite reduced pace

Monday's encounter coincided with Salah's 34th birthday and came after the forward's emotional departure from Liverpool following nine seasons at Anfield.

The former Premier League star arrived at the tournament with 67 goals in 115 appearances for Egypt, leaving him just two strikes short of equalling legendary striker Hossam Hassan's all-time record.

While the pace that once terrorised defenders may have diminished slightly, Salah's influence remained evident.

His movement caused problems for Timothy Castagne early in the contest, forcing the Belgian defender into a booking, while his vision and creativity helped Egypt produce one of their finest World Cup displays in years.

Salah was eventually substituted with 15 minutes remaining as Egypt attempted to preserve their lead, but Belgium's pressure ultimately proved too much.

Egypt still chasing first World Cup victory

The draw means Egypt remain without a victory after four appearances at the global showpiece.

However, the Pharaohs will take encouragement from their performance against one of Europe's strongest sides.

With fixtures against Iran and New Zealand still to come in Group G, the North Africans will believe they still have an excellent opportunity to break their World Cup hoodoo finally.

Belgium, meanwhile, continue their pursuit of a first major international trophy with experienced figures such as Lukaku, Courtois and De Bruyne still leading the way.

FIFA sends message to Egypt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FIFA had sent a message of encouragement to Egypt ahead of their opening fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The governing body highlighted the Pharaohs' rich history, noting that Egypt became the first African country to feature at a World Cup when they participated in the 1934 edition.

Source: Legit.ng