Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie endured a difficult evening as Ecuador lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast

The 24-year-old set an unwanted record after being dribbled past four times during the match

Teenage sensation Yan Diomande repeatedly got the better of the Gunners defender in Philadelphia

Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie suffered a night to forget at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Ecuador's defeat to Ivory Coast saw him register an unwanted record.

The South American side fell 1-0 to the African champions in their Group E opener at the Philadelphia Stadium, with Manchester United forward Amad Diallo scoring a dramatic late winner to hand the Elephants their first World Cup victory since 2014.

Arsenal Defender Set Unwanted Record in World Cup Loss. Photo by Ayman Aref

Source: Getty Images

While Diallo's strike grabbed the headlines, much of the attention after the game centred on the individual duel between Ivory Coast's teenage sensation Yan Diomande and Arsenal's Ecuadorian defender.

The battle was one many supporters had eagerly anticipated before kick-off, with Diomande entering the tournament as one of Europe's most exciting young wingers and Hincapie arriving with his reputation enhanced after an impressive season with Arsenal.

Hincapie establishes himself at Arsenal

According to Arsenal, Hincapie became the first Ecuadorian player in the club's history following his move to North London.

The defender had already made history with Bayer Leverkusen by helping the German side win their maiden Bundesliga title in 2024 without losing a game.

Arsenal brought him to England on loan last summer with a purchase clause reportedly worth £45 million, and the deal is expected to become permanent after the club agreed a five-year contract, according to The Standard Newspaper.

Despite an injury slowing down his adaptation, the 24-year-old eventually established himself as one of the most dependable defenders in Mikel Arteta's side.

His aggressive defending and versatility made him an important figure, with reports suggesting Barcelona had shown interest before Arsenal decided to complete the transfer.

Diomande terrorises Arsenal star

However, Hincapie found life much more difficult against Diomande in Ivory Coast's World Cup opener.

From the early stages, the 19-year-old winger repeatedly caused problems for Ecuador's defence, with Hincapie bearing the brunt of his dribbling ability and explosive pace.

Yan Diomande dribbling Piero Hincapie Ecuador during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Harry Langer

Source: Getty Images

One of Diomande's finest moments came midway through the first half when he collected the ball around the halfway line, skipped past Hincapie and delivered a dangerous cross that Nicolas Pepe could not convert.

Shortly afterwards, the youngster accelerated beyond the Arsenal defender again before cutting the ball back into the danger area, forcing Ecuador into desperate defending.

In the 37th minute, Diomande left Hincapie chasing shadows once more. The Ecuadorian resorted to pulling the youngster's shirt in an attempt to stop him, but the Ivorian still managed to deliver a perfect pass to former Arsenal winger Pepe, whose effort was eventually blocked.

By half-time, Diomande had already created three chances and looked by far the most dangerous player on the pitch.

Unwanted World Cup record for Hincapie

According to Opta statistics, Hincapie was dribbled past four times during the encounter, the highest figure recorded by any defender at the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far.

The numbers become even more remarkable considering the Ecuador international was dribbled past only 19 times in 39 appearances for Arsenal throughout the 2025/26 season, averaging just 0.62 times per game.

The contrast highlighted the quality of Diomande's display, with the Ivory Coast youngster consistently exposing spaces behind the defender.

Observers noted that the teenager's pace, close control and decision-making repeatedly left Hincapie on the back foot.

By the end of the match, Diomande had completed four successful dribbles, won 11 out of 15 duels and created five chances, earning the FIFA Man of the Match award on his World Cup debut.

Amad Diallo seals famous win

Despite Ecuador's resistance, Ivory Coast eventually found the breakthrough in the closing stages.

Amad Diallo struck in the dying moments to hand the Elephants all three points and end Ecuador's remarkable 19-match unbeaten run.

The victory made Ivory Coast only the second African country after Cameroon in 1990 to win their opening World Cup match against South American opposition.

The defeat represented a frustrating start to the tournament for Ecuador, while Hincapie will be eager to bounce back in the remaining group fixtures.

Arsenal release 15 players

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal announced the departure of 15 players ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Premier League regulations require clubs to publish their retained and released lists before June 30, and the Gunners confirmed several players across different age categories will not be offered new contracts as preparations continue for next season.

Source: Legit.ng