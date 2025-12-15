Mr Real has resumed calling out D'banj, aka Koko Master, over the way he was allegedly treated while he was working under him

The singer was a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast, where he poured out his heart about his life and music

Fans asked him questions and tagged the Koko Master to do what is necessary for his former signee

Nigerian singer George Gabriel Mgbem, better known as Mr. Real, has once again called out his former boss, Oladapo Oyebanjo, better known as D'banj.

The music star was a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast, where he spilled details about his working relationship with D'banj.

During the show, Mr. Real said if he dies today and the Koko Master does not settle him, he would be left with nothing. He was abruptly cut off before he could finish his statement, as one of the hosts of the show said he would not die.

Mr. Real accused D'banj of being stingy and claimed that after working under him for over two years, he only has $500 to show for it.

Mr. Real shares more about D'banj

Further discussing the way he was treated, the Temptation crooner also stated that D'banj’s actions made him appear stingy in the eyes of many people around him and his neighbourhood.

He explained that due to the philanthropist's fame, people assumed he had made a lot of money from his time working with the singer.

While working with D'banj, Mr. Real added that the singer took him to various shows and introduced him to influential people, but he never gained anything from it.

Mr. Real also shared that one day, he was almost at the point of telling his children to start cursing D'banj because of his situation.

Mr. Real blows hot over treatment from D'banj

Mr. Real, clearly worked up while recounting the alleged incident, insisted that D’banj’s status as an industry OG does not shield him from being called out.

This is not the first time Mr. Real has dragged D'banj. A few months ago, he called him out during an interview and made several allegations against him.

See the Instagram video here:

Fans react to Mr Real's utterance

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@fx_de_boss stated:

"You are been ungrateful bro, make una dey think before you open your mouth, how many people way dey work with you now you, dey give that same $500 ?"

@mronukwube1 shared:

"Let's here D'banj side of the story, Entitlement and Emotional blackmail is the best thing an upcoming Artist do when they feel they have arrived."

@syntory commented:

"Real advice for D'Banji: Don’t bother with this weak podcast, they’ll diminish your success."

@ _chudii wrote:

"Blaming another man for your failure shows you lack grit and self belief and direction in achieving your goals. Blaming Dbanj will do nothing and if you die today still nothing go happen."

D'banj appreciates Olamide for writing his song

Legit.ng earlier reported that D'banj appreciated Olamide for contributing to a new song he just released titled 'Koko' as he danced excitedly in the clip. In the viral recording, the singer was joined by some men and women who danced as he was singing the new song.

