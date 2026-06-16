Zee World has lost one of its young actresses, as news of her passing was announced in a post shared on Instagram

A video showing her family’s reaction to the sad news and details surrounding her untimely death has also surfaced online

Many were devastated by the loss of the young star in her prime, as they prayed for her family and the members of the series

A young actress, Sanchita Ugale, best known for playing Diya Tandon in Twist of Fate (Kumkum Bhagya), has reportedly passed away.

According to posts circulating on Instagram, the actress died on June 12, 2026, and was found in her apartment.

Reactions as Zee World actress Sanchita Ugale dies at 22, family mourns. Photo credit@zeeworld/@sanchitaaugale

Source: Instagram

Reports alleged that she may have taken her own life, while her brother reportedly linked the tragedy to the pressures she faced in the Indian entertainment industry. However, official details surrounding her death remain limited.

Sanchita Ugale's last post before her death

A day before her reported passing, Sanchita took to Instagram to share a video of herself.

In the clip, she appeared cheerful as she looked into the camera while a song played in the background. She was seen singing along and enjoying the moment.

Many viewers noted that she appeared happy in the video and showed no obvious signs of distress.

Zee World actress Sanchita Ugale takes her own life. Photo credit@sancitaugale

Source: Instagram

About Sanchita Ugale's life and career

Known for her dedication to her craft and her positive presence both on and off screen in Bollywood movies, Sanchita featured in several notable television productions.

She gained recognition for her role as Diya in Kumkum Bhagya (Twist of Fate). She also appeared in Wagle Ki Duniya, where she portrayed Ruchita Jaitley, and in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, in which she played the lead character, Sukoon.

Her warmth, authenticity, and emotional depth helped her connect with audiences across different generations.

Fans react to Sanchita Ugale's death

Fans were heartbroken by the news of her passing. Many expressed shock that her final social media post showed her looking happy and full of life.

Others reflected on the difference between people's online appearances and their private struggles, noting that social media often does not reveal what individuals may be going through behind the scenes.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans mourn Sanichita Ugale

Here are comments below:

@beautifulworld488 stated:

"She looked so happy and enjoying her life."

@egodrifty_rishuuu shared:

"I can't believe this is last video."

@purplewatermekonsugar reacted:

"People who look happiest r the most depressed ones. They hide it in better way."

@abishekphotoedit commented:

"Look at her..she can't take hwer own life..she's is looking so happy."

@tristsr007 wrote:

"If a person is happy on social media doesn’t mean she/he is happy inside but what if she didnt take her own life."

Kannywood actress Malama Wasila dies at 46

Legit.ng had reported that veteran Kannywood actress Malama Wasila Ismail had passed away at the age of 46 after battling a prolonged illness.

Her former husband, Al-Amin Chiroma, confirmed the sad development on social media in an emotional post.

Fans and colleagues flooded social media with tributes, describing Wasila as a talented actress whose contributions to Kannywood would be remembered for years to come.

Source: Legit.ng