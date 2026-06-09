Visa-free travel from Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, to select non-African countries is active in 2026

The Caribbean offers at least six accessible islands for Nigerian passport holders without visa requirements

Grenada is emerging as a key hub for Nigerian investment and business expansion opportunities, Legit.ng can report

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Ikeja, Lagos state - In 2026, Nigerian passport holders can enter several non-African countries without a visa.

Legit.ng understands that these destinations are primarily located in Oceania, Asia, and the Caribbean.

These places allow travellers to enter for tourism or short stays by simply presenting their valid passport and, in some cases, a return ticket or proof of accommodation.

Nigerians can visit several non-African countries visa-free in 2026, with destinations spread across Oceania, Asia, and the Caribbean. Photo credit: @caribbeannewsuk

Source: Twitter

Visa-free Caribbean islands for Nigerians

The Caribbean has cemented its status as a top-tier global travel destination, rapidly shifting toward sustainable, community-based tourism and expanding with new direct flight routes and luxury resorts. Thus, Legit.ng highlights six Caribbean Islands Nigerians can visit without a visa in 2026:

1) Caribbean island: Dominica

Popularly called the “Nature Island,” Dominica is famous for its lush rainforests, waterfalls, and eco-tourism attractions.

Dominica is ideal for travellers seeking adventure and natural beauty.

2) Caribbean island: Montserrat

Montserrat is a quiet island with striking volcanic landscapes and a peaceful atmosphere.

It is perfect for visitors looking to escape crowded tourist hubs.

3) The Caribbean island of Grenada

Grenada, a Caribbean island nation known as the “Spice Isle” for its rich production of nutmeg and other spices, is renowned for its beautiful beaches, stable economy, and growing appeal as a hub for tourism, investment, and regional trade.

Recent reports in Nigeria indicate that Grenada has opened visa-free entry, creating new opportunities for Nigerian investors, professionals, and entrepreneurs seeking access to the Caribbean market. The move is part of efforts to strengthen economic ties with Africa, alongside plans for direct air links and an aggressive investment drive targeting sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, real estate, and financial services.

Abidemi Sonoiki is Grenada’s pioneer honorary consul in Nigeria.

Source: Original

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Bidemi Sonoiki, the honorary consul of Grenada in Nigeria, said the Caribbean nation is positioning itself as a strategic platform for Nigerian businesses looking to expand beyond traditional markets.

The Punch quoted Sonoiki as saying:

“Today, Grenada presents a compelling opportunity for Nigerian investors and entrepreneurs looking to access new markets beyond Africa.

“We are witnessing the emergence of a strategic economic corridor between Africa and the Caribbean, one that offers immense opportunities for trade, investment, tourism, education and business growth."

(4) Haiti: Mountainous Caribbean country

Haiti offers a unique cultural and historical experience as the first Black republic.

The country is known for its art, heritage sites, and vibrant local traditions, according to The Nation.

Haiti is famous for its beautiful Caribbean beaches and the second-longest coastline in the region. Photo credit: Positive Haiti

Source: Facebook

5) Saint Kitts and Nevis: Country in the Caribbean

This twin-island nation is renowned for its scenic beauty, luxury resorts, and historic plantations.

It offers both relaxation and adventure for tourists.

6) Barbados: Country in the Caribbean

Barbados is a top Caribbean destination known for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich colonial history.

Visitors can enjoy a blend of relaxation and cultural experiences across the island.

‘Europeans are ‘japaing’ to Africa’ - Lecturer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Isa Olalekan Elegbede, a lecturer at the Department of Fisheries, Lagos State University (LASU), said that while many Africans are migrating overseas, “Europeans are coming in hordes to Africa.”

Elegbede urged Nigerians to “begin to have conversations around the economic opportunities in Africa”.

Source: Legit.ng