Visa in 2026: Full list of Caribbean Destinations Nigerians Can Visit Without Permit
- Visa-free travel from Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, to select non-African countries is active in 2026
- The Caribbean offers at least six accessible islands for Nigerian passport holders without visa requirements
- Grenada is emerging as a key hub for Nigerian investment and business expansion opportunities, Legit.ng can report
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.
Ikeja, Lagos state - In 2026, Nigerian passport holders can enter several non-African countries without a visa.
Legit.ng understands that these destinations are primarily located in Oceania, Asia, and the Caribbean.
These places allow travellers to enter for tourism or short stays by simply presenting their valid passport and, in some cases, a return ticket or proof of accommodation.
Visa-free Caribbean islands for Nigerians
The Caribbean has cemented its status as a top-tier global travel destination, rapidly shifting toward sustainable, community-based tourism and expanding with new direct flight routes and luxury resorts. Thus, Legit.ng highlights six Caribbean Islands Nigerians can visit without a visa in 2026:
1) Caribbean island: Dominica
Popularly called the “Nature Island,” Dominica is famous for its lush rainforests, waterfalls, and eco-tourism attractions.
Dominica is ideal for travellers seeking adventure and natural beauty.
2) Caribbean island: Montserrat
Montserrat is a quiet island with striking volcanic landscapes and a peaceful atmosphere.
It is perfect for visitors looking to escape crowded tourist hubs.
3) The Caribbean island of Grenada
Grenada, a Caribbean island nation known as the “Spice Isle” for its rich production of nutmeg and other spices, is renowned for its beautiful beaches, stable economy, and growing appeal as a hub for tourism, investment, and regional trade.
Recent reports in Nigeria indicate that Grenada has opened visa-free entry, creating new opportunities for Nigerian investors, professionals, and entrepreneurs seeking access to the Caribbean market. The move is part of efforts to strengthen economic ties with Africa, alongside plans for direct air links and an aggressive investment drive targeting sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, real estate, and financial services.
Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Bidemi Sonoiki, the honorary consul of Grenada in Nigeria, said the Caribbean nation is positioning itself as a strategic platform for Nigerian businesses looking to expand beyond traditional markets.
The Punch quoted Sonoiki as saying:
“Today, Grenada presents a compelling opportunity for Nigerian investors and entrepreneurs looking to access new markets beyond Africa.
“We are witnessing the emergence of a strategic economic corridor between Africa and the Caribbean, one that offers immense opportunities for trade, investment, tourism, education and business growth."
(4) Haiti: Mountainous Caribbean country
Haiti offers a unique cultural and historical experience as the first Black republic.
The country is known for its art, heritage sites, and vibrant local traditions, according to The Nation.
5) Saint Kitts and Nevis: Country in the Caribbean
This twin-island nation is renowned for its scenic beauty, luxury resorts, and historic plantations.
It offers both relaxation and adventure for tourists.
6) Barbados: Country in the Caribbean
Barbados is a top Caribbean destination known for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich colonial history.
Visitors can enjoy a blend of relaxation and cultural experiences across the island.
‘Europeans are ‘japaing’ to Africa’ - Lecturer
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Isa Olalekan Elegbede, a lecturer at the Department of Fisheries, Lagos State University (LASU), said that while many Africans are migrating overseas, “Europeans are coming in hordes to Africa.”
Elegbede urged Nigerians to “begin to have conversations around the economic opportunities in Africa”.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.