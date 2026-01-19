Annie Macaulay reacted after a nightclub used her ex-husband 2baba’s surname while welcoming her

She later shared a contrasting moment where another club addressed her by her maiden name

The posts have since caught the attention of both fans and netizens about her stance following their divorce

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay has made it clear that she no longer wants to be addressed with her former married name following her divorce from music star Innocent “2baba” Idibia.

The actress, who is a mother of two, shared her reaction via her Instagram stories after a nightclub welcomed her with an LED bottle-service sign that included her ex-husband’s surname, “Idibia.”

Nightclub moment leaves fans talking after Annie Idibia hears her ex’s name. Credit: @annieidibia, @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Annie expressed her displeasure subtly but firmly, posting a short reaction that read, “Hmmm,” which many fans interpreted as her disapproval of being linked to the name.

Shortly after, the actress posted another update showing that a different club had acknowledged her preference and addressed her by her maiden name, Annie Macaulay.

The new LED sign reflected the change, signalling respect for her single status.

Clearly pleased by the gesture, Annie applauded the club for being thoughtful and respectful, sharing the moment with her followers online.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that despite facing a challenging year, Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay Idibia chose to embrace gratitude and count her blessings.

The mother of two recently shared photos on Instagram from her outfit to AFRIMA, reflecting on her life and the journey so far.

In her post, Annie admitted that while there have been “a few hiccups,” overall, she feels blessed.

“Realising I have a beautiful life, a few hiccups here & there, but overall, I’m blessed”.

Annie Idibia’s nightclub reaction sparks fresh conversation about her breakup

Source: Instagram

Annie Idibia trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

poshest_hope said:

"Do you know Nee idibia can actually sue that club? 😂"

syndel_tomi said:

"Stylishly Annie still like her Man 🌝but I can’t just prove it 😂."

sir_soliz said:

"This is the information i need to japa. Thank you Annie Idibia🙏🏾."

blexinblair_couture said:

"But Idibia is still on her social media username. I wonder why she hasn't removed i🤔."

ilovechiomaa said:

"Change your Instagram handle too now, shooo."

amtoolz

"Abeg wetin dey your IG?"

fosua____ said:

"Meanwhile, May no wan comot Yul Edochie name yet they won’t rest too 😂."

ab_sideeq07 said:

"Someone pls help me with any amount to get food pls 🙏🥹💔. God will never let you down."

___banke_o said:

"But the Idibia Dey your handle,kini gbogbo eleyi bayi"

michael._u said:

"But even the social media you dey use tell us still carry Idibia oo."

ayom587fola said:

"If you move on you will correct them and never give it a thought again. Auntie mi... Niko move on."

Annie spotted with wedding ring

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Annie Idibia sparked online buzz after being spotted wearing her wedding ring during a recent outing in South Africa.

This sighting came just days after she quietly reverted her social media name to Annie Idibia from Annie Macaulay, stirring speculation about her marital status.

In videos from a club event she hosted, Annie's wedding finger prominently displayed the band, though she referred to herself as Annie Macaulay during the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng