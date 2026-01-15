Nollywood actor Yul Edochie shared a heartfelt message and prayers for his wife, Judy Austin, on Instagram

The filmmaker publicly expressed his love and admiration, calling her his “baby forever"

Fans are reacting to his affectionate posts, which continue to celebrate their relationship

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has once again expressed his deep affection for his wife, Judy Austin, sharing heartfelt prayers for her on social media.

On his Instagram page, Edochie posted a video of himself and Judy, declaring her his “baby forever” and praying that God continues to bless her.

Yul Edochie opens up about his personal hopes for Judy Austin. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The renowned filmmaker wrote:

"My baby forever @judyaustin1. May God keep blessing you for me."

See his post below:

This follows a playful moment a day earlier when Edochie responded to a viral AI-generated picture of himself and Judy, jokingly resharing it on Instagram.

The actor has been open about his love for Judy since confirming their relationship. At the start of the year, he shared a photo of the couple, stating he is “walking majestically into 2026” with her.

During her birthday celebration on December 31, Edochie prayed that God would grant Judy many more wonderful years to fulfil her destiny and bless them with three beautiful children.

A month ago, he shared an adorable video Judy made for him, expressing his admiration for the “amazing lady.” In past posts, he described Judy as his one and only, a prophecy revealed to him by God.

Fans continue to celebrate the couple’s public displays of love, with many praising Edochie for his consistent, heartfelt tributes to his wife.

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ibemdaizyshoushou said:

"Two us3less humans 😂😂."

onyebuezejenny said:

"Queen is focused. Too busy to notice."

ammysblogs said:

"Osetigokwa again 😂 May is seriously pressing their necks 😂😂😂😂😂."

judyobasi_snatched_a_broke_man said:

"Broke couple activities😂😂😂 the pain to see Queen May taking the kids on vacation to London 🇬🇧 😂 Queen May deal with you like a boss. She destroyed both of you without saying a word. Ashawo Judy the financial set back😂😂 the Samaritan woman with many husbands 😂😂."

kevincofficial77 said:

"The wey Queen May humble Yul and jude need to study.. you have no choice ago."

alisigweobiukwu said:

"the rebranding no work again 😂😂😂😂😂."

ugochukwuchibueze26 said:

"Yul and his bag of beans."

adaomajennifer said:

"When the preferable is NOT available, the available becomes manageable but still not preferable. 2026 and the fuckery continue, congratulations 🎊."

chief_ikuku0 said:

"No matter how you see them, a man stays where he finds peace. Emotions aside ❤️."

officialcorazon1 said

"These people are truly in love. This is long years of friendship and working together as actors. Now that they are married, they seem to be best friends. They understand each other and complement themselves. See how love dey sweet two of them 😍😍😍."

chubiyo1 said:

"I'm not even seeing yul as one of the Nigeria celebrity."

blanchendangha said:

"Mumu people make someone give them job. They know to clean house?? I go employ them 🙌."

Judy Austin advises women against pressuring husbands

Legit.ng previously reported that Judy Austin sent a message to married women and single mothers, advising them against spending beyond their means for Christmas.

The actress advised women against pressuring their husbands for Christmas and encouraged them to see it as just another normal day of the week.

She advised women to stay within their means by coming up with more affordable ways to celebrate this festive period, laying emphasis on contentment.

