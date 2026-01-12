Annie Idibia and BBNaija star Adekunle shared a playful but unexpected moment while presenting an award at the AFRIMA event in Lagos

The mood shifted after Adekunle mentioned the name “Innocent,” prompting a visible reaction from Annie on stage

The brief exchange has since gone viral, sparking conversations and speculation online

Big Brother Naija star Adekunle Olopade, popularly known as Adekunle, has set social media buzzing following an unexpected moment he shared on stage with actress Annie Idibia.

The incident happened on Sunday, January 11, during the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Annie Idibia and Adekunle were on stage together to present the award for Best Male Artist when the atmosphere suddenly turned playful.

In a now-viral clip from the event, Adekunle steered the conversation away from the script and asked Annie about her love life.

“Just before we present the award, I just wanted to find out, are you single?” Adekunle asked.

Annie replied with a laugh, saying, “He is a fine young man though, I’m not going to lie.”

The BBNaija star jokingly expressed concern about getting into trouble, adding, “I don’t want a situation where someone runs up and slaps me off stage.”

Annie quickly reassured him, saying, “You are safe.”

The conversation continued as Annie mentioned that she had seen some of Adekunle’s content online.

Responding, Adekunle said, “I am not the one in those videos, I am ‘Innocent’.”

The mention of the name “Innocent” appeared to catch Annie off guard. She was seen fidgeting visibly on stage before quietly handing over the presentation note to Adekunle, allowing him to continue with the award announcement.

Legit.ng reports that Annie’s estranged husband bears the name “Innocent,” which might have triggered her.

The brief moment has since gone viral, with many social media users sharing mixed reactions to Annie’s response and Adekunle’s bold on-stage banter.

Annie Idibia trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@MachalaaAgent said:

"It’s obvious she’s still in love with the Person that rejected her women have sense fgs in this 2026!!!!!"

@AjMachalaa said:

"I am just surprise she’s getting irr!tated with the name though."

@arifimile said:

"This is how men talk themselves out of a good time."

@Itz_StylusMerry said:

"This guy ain’t smart. Why would you pull such a stunt. Daamn!"

@SpartacusofTX

"Bro! How will you say I'm completely INNOCENT. INNOCENT is her ex-husband name na!"

@prolificcharisa said:

"I have not watched the video but I know she flopped with her response."

@Odd_Legal said:

“I’m completely Innocent” She’s definitely not having that. The word innocent gives her PSTD."

Annie spotted with wedding ring

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Annie Idibia sparked online buzz after being spotted wearing her wedding ring during a recent outing in South Africa.

This sighting came just days after she quietly reverted her social media name to Annie Idibia from Annie Macaulay, stirring speculation about her marital status.

In videos from a club event she hosted, Annie's wedding finger prominently displayed the band, though she referred to herself as Annie Macaulay during the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng